High food prices can’t be blamed on farmers

It did not come as any surprise to me that the average cost of a Fourth of July cookout for 10 people cost $72.22 this year, compared with $67.73 in 2023 and $69.68 in 2022, according to a survey conducted annually by the American Farm Bureau Federation. What’s is really shocking is that the cookout cost is up 30 percent from five years ago.

“Nationally, this means we are surpassing $7 per person for the first time, with the total meal coming to $7.12 a person. Only two dishes decreased in price while everything else on your table rose, on average. Your grocery bill may be a shock, but it is in line with the inflation that has roiled the economy — including the farm economy — over the last several years,” according to the AFBF.

The cookout includes cheeseburgers, chicken breasts, pork chops, potato chips, pork and beans, fresh strawberries, homemade potato salad, fresh-squeezed lemonade, chocolate chip cookies and ice cream.

What’s even more depressing about the increase in food prices is that the price being paid to the farmer hasn’t kept up.

According to the National Farmers Union, this year consumers paid $41.83 for a Fourth of July cookout with the farmer’s share coming in at just $5.32.

Here is a graphic that shows what NFU used in their cookout:

Farmer’s Share

This comes at a time when farmer’s input prices, including fuel, fertilizer and equipment have all increased.

According to the NFU, the reason for this discrepancy is because “Decades of mergers and acquisitions have resulted in agriculture and food supply chains that are not only uncompetitive and fragile but also fail to fairly compensate farmers. Corporate monopolies control the vast majority of the processing, distribution, and marketing of our food, and dominate the market for crop inputs, seeds and farm machinery.”

Unfortunately the government is late to the party when it comes to preventing mergers and acquisitions that have led to large multi-national and international companies that don’t find it necessary to compete for the farmers’ dollars. And, to top it off, our government is putting money into ventures like fake meat producers who compete directly with farmers.

I know I am preaching to the choir but we should be sharing this information to anyone who complains about the high cost of food and let them know that the extra money they are having to spend is not going to the people who produce the food.

And if consumers want to be able to keep eating in the future they may want to pay more attention to the plight of U.S. farmers and to make their representatives in congress know about the discrepancy between the price they pay for food and what farmers make and that it is not right.