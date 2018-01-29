High Plains Ag Lab annual research update is Feb. 15

The latest results from crop and livestock research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's High Plains Ag Lab near Sidney, as well as administrative and business updates, will be shared with the HPAL advisory board and the public at the annual research update scheduled for Feb. 15 at Sidney.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. at the Sidney campus of Western Nebraska Community College.

The public is welcome, but attendees are asked to RSVP if they plan to attend. Call the Ag Lab at (308) 254-3918 or email Farm Manager Jake Hansen at jhansen19@unl.edu to ensure an accurate count for lunch.

Agenda topics include:

· Welcome and Overview – Cody Creech, UNL Dryland Cropping Systems Specialist

· Panhandle District Update and Overview – Jack Whittier, Panhandle Research and Extension Director

· HPAL 2017 Crop Production – Jake Hansen, HPAL Farm Manager

· Update on Alternative Crops: Proso millet, Pea, and Sunflower – Dipak Santra, UNL Alternative Crops Breeding Specialist

· Steel, Grass, Or Bugs: What Do We Do About The Wheat Stem Sawfly? – Jeff Bradshaw, UNL Entomologist

· Oat/Pea Mixtures and Grazing Forages – Mitch Stephenson, UNL Forage and Range Specialist

· Sunflower and Wheat Disease Management – Bob Harveson, UNL Plant Pathologist

· Feeding Value of Field Peas Relative to Distillers Grains as a Supplement for Grazing Cattle – Karla Jenkins, UNL Cow/Calf Specialist

· Farm Credit Services of America

· 2017 Dryland Crop Research Results – Cody Creech, UNL

· Industry By-Product as a Potential Soil Amendment – Bijesh Maharjan, UNL Soil and Nutrient Management Specialist

· Wheat Fertility and Protein – Lucas Haag, KSU Northwest Area Agronomist

· Crop Markets – Blake Mackey, Scoular Facility Business Unit Manager

· HPAL Advisory Board Meeting