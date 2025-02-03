High Plains Ag Lab annual research update scheduled for Feb. 11

The High Plains Ag Lab Charles R. Fenster Building near Sidney, Neb. Courtesy photo

ResearchUpdate-RFP-021025

What issues are challenging crop and livestock producers in the High Plains region? What research are land-grant universities doing to address these issues? What lies on the horizon for ag in the High Plains?

A public meeting entitled “Dryland Production in the High Plains” in Sidney on Feb. 11 will address these questions and related topics.

The morning agenda will be full of topics of broad interest in agriculture, highlighting work recently completed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s High Plains Ag Lab. Lunch will be provided for all attendees. Following lunch, the annual meeting of the advisory committee for HPAL will take place. All are welcome to attend the committee meeting and offer suggestions for future research topics.

The meeting will feature speakers with updates on research going on at HPAL and updates on emerging issues of concern to agriculture in the High Plains. Updates on alternative crops, crop rotations, wheat stem sawfly, crop fertility and more will be shared. The latest results from crop and livestock research at HPAL, and administrative and business updates will also be shared.

The morning session on Dryland Production in the High Plains will start with coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m. at the Western Nebraska Community College Sidney Campus located at 371 S College Dr., Sidney, NE. The program will start at 9 a.m.

The public is welcome. Contact Cody Creech with any questions at ccreech2@unl.edu .

Mark your calendars for the annual HPAL Field Day on June 11, beginning at 9 a.m.