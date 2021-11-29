GERING, Neb. – High Plains Christmas will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy of the Plains Museum.

Activities will include crafts for kids courtesy of Scotts Bluff National Monument, horse drawn wagon rides, live music, Cowboy Coffee, and other great activities. There will be letter writing to Santa and then delivery of letters by Pony Express to Santa’s Village in downtown Gering.

Visitors will also be able to vote for their favorite displayed trees in the Trees along the Trail Christmas tree voting contest. The Trees along the Trail provides an opportunity for local non-profit organizations to decorate their Christmas trees, votes cost $1 each.

Lunch includes homemade soups, bread and brownies ($5), and hot dog with chips ($4). Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Museum admissions are half-price for adults and children 18 and under are free, with a paying adult.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum at (308) 436-1989.