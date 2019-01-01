High Plains No-Till Conference to highlight profitability, new ideas, current ag issues

KIT CARSON, Colo. – The 31st Annual High Plains No-Till Conference will feature more than 50 educational sessions focused on profitability, new ideas and current issues facing farming operations across the High Plains. The event is scheduled for Feb. 5-6 and will be held at the Community and Education Center in Burlington, Colo.

Several breakout sessions will explore how conservation, regenerative agriculture, and specific business practices can improve a farm's bottom line. Keynote speaker Colin Seis will present "Profitable Regenerative Agriculture," and Richard Teague is slated to discuss "Managing Grazing to Regenerate Soil Health and Farm Livelihoods." In addition, there will be sessions on "Fine Tuning Farm Leases When Margins are Tight" and "Building Wealth vs. Income and Low Input Management."

The conference will also bring together experienced producers and university personnel to look at new ideas for improving cropping systems and rotations. Presentations will be given on topics related to wheat, triticale, sunflowers, field peas, technology, regenerative grazing, and holistic management. Jennifer Moore-Kucera will speak on how to utilize biological hot spots in the field, and Rajan Ghimire will discuss a New Mexico study focused on the effects of conservation systems in semiarid environments.

Furthermore, the 2018 farm bill, off-target movement of dicamba, wheat stem sawfly, and drought management will be discussed to address current challenges facing High Plains producers.

"We tried to include something for everyone," said Michael Thompson, president of the Colorado Conservation Tillage Association. "And sometimes you learn the most just by networking at the conference and talking directly to other producers."

The High Plains No-Till Conference will also include a trade show, outdoor equipment display, "Beer and Bull" social, lunch, and snacks for attendees. A schedule, complete list of sessions, and registration can be found online at http://www.HighPlainsNoTill.com.

Discounted early registration ends Jan. 15. Questions may be directed to CCTA Coordinator Joni Mitchek at 1-833-466-8455 or coordinator@highplainsnotill.com.