High Plains Ranch Practicum now taking applications for 2019 class

The High Plains Ranch Practicum, an in-depth ranch management school in its 13th year, is being offered beginning in June and concluding in October.

This national award-winning livestock program is hosted jointly by the Nebraska Extension and the University of Wyoming Extension.

The course will focus on providing ranchers tools to understand and integrate four areas of ranch management: range and forage resources; integrating nutrition and reproduction; cost-of-production analysis; and family working relationships.

"Ranchers able to integrate these four areas into decision-making will find they can use a systems approach to improve the long-term profitability of the ranch operation," said Practicum organizer Aaron Berger, also one of the instructors.

The practicum will consist of eight days of class sessions: June 26-27, Aug. 28-29, Sept. 25-26 and Oct. 29-30, said Aaron Berger, a Nebraska Extension educator.

Enrollment is limited to 35. Participants are requested to register by June 1. Registration forms are available at http://HPRanchPracticum.com.

Recommended Stories For You

Sessions will be held in Cheyenne, Wyo., on the campus of Laramie County Community College and on area ranches. The hands-on experiences with time in the classroom help to solidify concepts learned in the practicum.

University of Wyoming Extension Educator Dallas Mount said attendees enjoy the camaraderie with other participants, instructors and facilitators throughout the practicum.

"Friendships and exchanges of ideas among participants will be some of the most-valued aspects of the program," he said.

There is an $800 fee for individuals and $600 fee for each additional individual from the same operation, which covers materials, instructor costs and meal expenses.

For additional information or to register, contact Nebraska Extension Educator Aaron Berger at (308) 235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu, UW Extension Educator Dallas Mount at (307) 322-3667 or dmount@uwyo.edu.