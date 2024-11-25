High quality wheat for every need detailed in 2024 U.S. Crop Quality Report

As a key part of its commitment to transparency and service, U.S. Wheat Associates has produced the 2024 U.S. Crop Quality Report that includes grade, flour, dough, and baking data for five of six U.S. wheat classes. The report provides essential, objective information to help buyers get the wheat they need at the best value possible.

The 2024 Crop Quality Report is now available for download in English , Spanish , French , Italian , and Portuguese . Arabic and Chinese language versions will be available through local USW offices and on the USW website at https://www.uswheat.org/crop-quality/ when translations are complete.

USDA Foreign Agricultural Service export market development programs and USW’s state wheat commission members provided funding for the crop quality report.

To produce the annual report, USW compiles comprehensive data from analysis of hundreds of samples conducted during and after harvest by partner organizations and laboratories. USW also shares more detailed, regional reports for all six U.S. wheat classes and Desert Durum on its website , as well as additional information on its sample and collection methods , solvent retention capacity recommendations, standard deviation tables and more.

“After the past few challenging years, my colleagues and the farmers we represent are glad to say that there is good production and quality news about U.S. wheat supplies” said USW President Vince Peterson. “The 2024 report shows the larger new crop offers our customers the milling and baking qualities needed to produce the highest quality wheat foods, and greater opportunity to thrive in the coming year.”

USW will also share quality information in person through its annual series of Crop Quality Seminars. This year, seven teams of USW representatives, farmers, and wheat quality experts will conduct the seminars across Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, South America, Asia, Africa and Europe.