High school students can apply now for the K-State Animal Sciences Leadership Academy’s 2020 class

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Students from across the country with an interest in the livestock industry and related careers can apply now for the Kansas State University Animal Sciences Leadership Academy. The academy, which is celebrating its 12th year, is an intensive four-day educational experience designed to enhance the leadership skills and animal science knowledge of students in ninth through 12th grades.

Hosted by the K-State Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and sponsored by the Livestock and Meat Industry Council, the academy’s goal is to develop young leaders within the livestock industry and prepare them for a successful future in this field.

“The biggest benefit that I received from KASLA was identifying my strengths and weaknesses and figuring out how to play to my strengths,” said Gavin Beesley, 2019 participant from Conway Springs, Kan. “I would encourage others to apply. You get to have learning experiences while also being able to meet with people in the agriculture industry. I got to meet so many fun people who were interested in similar things that I was and we got to have fun while learning.”

The academy will take place in Manhattan, June 24-27. Applications are due April 15, 2020, and can be found at http://www.YouthLivestock.KSU.edu.

The program’s itinerary will feature interactive workshops, tours and faculty mentor time with animal sciences and industry professors. Industry leaders will also join the participants frequently to share their knowledge and expertise. Throughout the week, participants will work in teams to evaluate current events within the animal science industry and educate others. This experience will culminate with team presentations and a closing reception on Saturday morning.

Only 20 students will be accepted for each session to ensure individualized attention from counselors, professors and industry leaders. Participants will stay on campus in university housing with program staff for the duration of the event. Transportation to and from the event is the responsibility of the participant, along with a $50 fee to reserve his or her space. This fee is only due upon acceptance and not at the time of application. The Livestock and Meat Industry Council generously provides all other sponsorships. Please contact academy director, Sharon Breiner, with questions at sbreiner@ksu.edu or (785) 532-6533.