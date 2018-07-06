High school students from 41 states to compete at ‘World’s Largest Rodeo’

The NHSFR will also be broadcasted live on: https://welcome.ridepass.com/nhsra-rodeo .

Tickets to the 2018 NJHFR are on sale now at: https://www.sweetwaterevents.com/p/events/nhsfr/tickets .

The National High School Finals Rodeo, also known as the "World's Largest Rodeo," is slated for July 15-21, in Rock Springs, Wyo. The rodeo, celebrating its 70th year, features approximately 1,500 contestants from across the United States, Canada and Australia, athletes vie for national titles, assorted prizes and their share of thousands of dollars in college scholarships.

Action at the event is non-stop, with rodeo performances being conducted twice each day. The top 20 contestants in each event then advance to a final round of competition to determine who will walk away with the coveted championship buckles. Boys events at the NHSFR include Bareback Riding, Bull Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, and Cutting. Girl's events include Breakaway Roping, Barrel Racing, Pole Bending, Goat Tying, Cutting, Team Roping, and the NHSRA queen contest. Boys and girls compete together in Team Roping, but are separate in all other events.

The event also features a huge trade show that's open daily. The trade show features vendors from around the country featuring clothes, artwork, food, western tack and lots more.

NHSRA is one of the fastest growing youth organizations, with an annual membership of approximately 12,500 students from 41 states, five Canadian provinces, and Australia.

LONG HISTORY

NHSRA is an international, non-profit organization dedicated to the development of sportsmanship, horsemanship and character in youth, through the sport of rodeo. Created by Texas educator and rodeo contestant Claude Mullins, the NHSRA held its first finals in Hallettsville, Texas, Aug. 25-27, 1949.

Recommended Stories For You

It is governed by National Directors (one representative from each state/provincial association). These volunteer board members are dedicated to the success of the NHSRA and the youth of North America. They also take the responsibility for the planning of the National High School Finals Rodeo each year.

The NHSRA, headquartered in Denver, has a full-time staff that conducts the day-to-day business of the association. This professional staff is available to assist with sponsorship programs, answer questions and provide for the needs of the association's membership.

The 14th annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo presented by Gist Silversmiths is June 24-30 at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron, S.D.

Both National Finals Rodeos bring the top four athletes from 44 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia and Mexico in all 14 NJHFR events and 15 events competing for a World Championship Title. There is an expected 1,100 NJHFR qualifiers and about 1,500 finalists at the NHSFR.

-Eatherton is a freelance writer from Beulah, Wyo. When she's not writing, she's riding her horse or playing with her grandson. She can be reached at teatherton@msn.com.