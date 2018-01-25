Highland breed shown off at National Western Stock Show

Bessheen Baker loves the Highland breed, and makes her living as co-owner of Symbiosis Ranch based in Coleman, Mich.

Baker and co-owner Kim Owens watched from the side of the show arena Jan. 19 as their employees showed off the Highlands they've raised. One of them was Elizabeth Fleming from Coleman, Mich.

It was Flemings first time showing at the National Western Stock Show, but it was the finale of a busy showing season for the ranch.

Baker said they try to hit at least six to eight shows a year to show off the Highland genetics and market their breed.

The Highlands, with their iconic hair that falls over their eyes and the horns, were one of the unique breeds at the shown during the final days of the stock show.

"They're beautiful and they have a family mentality, which is good for herding," Baker said.

Plus, Highlands, because of their smaller stature, need less grass, which Baker said is good for sustainability.

As with other breed-specific shows, the Highland show was a chance for businesses to promote their breeding and genetics.

­— Fox is a reporter for The Fence Post. She can be reached at sfox@thefencepost.com, (970) 392-4410 or on Twitter @FoxonaFarm.