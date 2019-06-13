Highlights from the 2019 Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show

GILLETTE, Wyo. – The 2019 Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show finished off strong on June 7at the Wyoming Center at the CAM-PLEX in Gillette, Wyo. The theme of this three-day convention, “The Dollars & “Sense” of Ranching” had a focus on current and future cattle industry practices, as well as strong focus on succession planning. The convention provided educational presentations for attendees and local community members to improve their ranching operations. Hosted by the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, the annual convention is always open to members, non-members, guests, state and local media.

The duration of the event consisted of many informative and inspiring talks from speakers in all aspects of the cattle industry. Dan Manternach, from Perfect Fit Presentations, gave a detailed presentation on succession planning, highlighting the importance and necessity of planning for the future operations of a ranch. There were also presentations by Paul Neifler on advanced tax strategies, Kent Bacus with an international trade update from the NCBA, Dusty Abney on changing traditional practices, and many more captivating, informative guest speakers.

In addition to these speakers, the convention also delightfully welcomed Gov. Mark Gordon, who himself is a member of the WSGA. Also, in attendance was Eric Barlow, Wyoming House of Representatives House Floor Leader, who gave remarks at Friday morning’s Wyoming Cattlewomen’s Prayer Breakfast and also at the Award Luncheon.

The WSGA celebrated many award winners at the Annual Awards Luncheon. Emily Violini was awarded the Clifford P. Hansen Memorial Scholarship, Brian Mealor was the recipient of the Rangeland Professional Award, Gwen Geis and Charles Price received the Guardian of the Grassland award, and Ochsner-Roth, Inc. was recognized as the 2019 Environmental Stewardship award winner.

The Environmental Stewardship Award is given annually in partnership with the Wyoming Stock Growers Association and the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. The Environmental Stewardship Tour will be held Thursday, June 20 at the Ochsner-Roth Ranch in Torrington, Wyo.

The summer convention could not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors. Sponsors of the event are as follows: Campbell County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Encore Green LLC, Beneficial-Use Water Alliance, ANB Bank, Farm Credit Services of America, AgRisk Advisors, Cheyenne Frontier Days, Vigortone, Target Signs, Chase Brothers LLC, Hines Ranch LLC, Target Signs, Admiral Beverage of Gillette, Wyoming Sugar Company, and Three Crown’s Petroleum LLC.

The Wyoming Stock Growers Association would like to extend their gratitude to the city of Gillette, Campbell County, the CAM-PLEX, and all of those who were in attendance. The WSGA would like to extend a special thank you to all of the members, sponsors, tradeshow participants, staff, and board who continually help make the Association successful throughout the year.

Stay up to date on the Wyoming Stock Growers Association’s events and industry work on our website http://www.wysga.org or contact our office at (307) 638-3942 or info@wysga.org.