Highly pathogenic avian influenza confirmed in backyard poultry in La Plata County

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed the detection of Highly Pathogenic H5N1 Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus in a mixed species backyard poultry operation in La Plata County.

The State Veterinarian’s office was notified by a flock owner about an increase of sickness and mortality in a mixed species poultry flock in La Plata County on April 14, 2022. A veterinarian in Durango sampled two of the sick birds and submitted samples to the CSU Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for testing, with confirmation of HPAI made by NVSL on April 20, 2022. The flock was experiencing significant illness and was humanely euthanized on April 17, 2022.

Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk; poultry and eggs are safe to eat when handled and cooked properly. No human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States. In birds, HPAI has a mortality rate of 90%-100% within just a few days, so flock surveillance and disease reporting is critical to containing the spread of the virus. Anyone who notices any signs of illness or disease in their flocks should immediately notify the State Veterinarian’s office at (303) 869-9130.

Poultry owners across Colorado are advised to review and increase their biosecurity measures and monitor their flocks for clinical signs of HPAI, which include: sudden death without clinical signs; lack of energy or appetite; decreased egg production; soft‐shelled or misshapen eggs; swelling or purple discoloration of head, eyelids, comb, hocks; nasal discharge; coughing; sneezing; incoordination; and diarrhea.

Bird owners should immediately report any illness or death in their flocks to the Colorado State Veterinarian’s office. Dead birds should be double-bagged and refrigerated for possible testing, away from human food or other avian products.

Bird owners struggling with stress or anxiety around HPAI can contact Colorado Crisis Services by calling 1-844-494-TALK (8255) or texting TALK to 38255. Farmers and ranchers can receive a voucher for six free sessions with an ag-competent provider through the Colorado Agricultural Addiction and Mental Health Program (campforhealth.com).