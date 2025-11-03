Historic “Buffalo Bill” Cody Ranch in North Platte, Neb.

A plethora of William F. "Buffalo Bill" Cody portraits hang on the walls of the historic house and barn of the Buffalo Bill Cody Ranch state park in North Platte, Neb. Personal, family and professional images, possessions, memories and memorabilia fill the residence of who was arguably the most famous person in the world during the years of his various wild west show tours in the late 1800s through early 1900s.

Cody1-RFP-110325

Originally 4,000-acres, the Scout’s Rest Ranch historic park now consists of 25 acres that contain William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s home as well as a barn and outbuildings. The house was built in 1886 at a cost of $3,900 and has been filled with period furnishings as well as personal items and memorabilia of Buffalo Bill Cody, his family, and his famed Wild West Show. The barn, once used to house horses, now contains a collection of antique carriages that belonged to Cody and much more Wild West Show memorabilia. The location was the primary home of the frontiersman-turned-showman from 1886 to 1913 when it was sold by the Cody’s.

Since it became a state historical park in 1965, the house and barn have been restored and filled with Cody memorabilia that has been acquired over the years. You can find the historic site just outside the town of North Platte, Neb., off the I-80 freeway.

Self-guided tours are the norm and the location hands out brochures filled with information that provide context for each room of the house and background information on the Cody family. Touring the house and barn while taking time to look at the memorabilia and read the accompanying information should take about three hours.

Official Website: https://outdoornebraska.gov/location/buffalo-bill-ranch/ .

Town of North Platte’s website for the ranch: https://www.visitnorthplatte.com/things-to-do/attractions/buffalo-bill-ranch/ .

A plethora of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody portraits hang on the walls of the historic house and barn of the Buffalo Bill Cody Ranch state park in North Platte, Neb. Personal, family and professional images, possessions, memories and memorabilia fill the residence of who was arguably the most famous person in the world during the years of his various wild west show tours in the late 1800s through early 1900s. Cody1-RFP-110325

Front view of the residence and large barn at the historic Buffalo Bill Cody Ranch in North Platte, Neb. The original 4,000-acre Scout’s Rest Ranch now consists of 25 acres that contain Buffalo Bill’s home as well as barns and outbuildings. The house was built in 1886 at a cost of $3,900, and has been restored and filled with period-correct furnishings and Buffalo Bill memorabilia. Cody2-RFP-110325

The huge barn at Scout’s Rest Ranch still has tattered remnants of original Buffalo Bill Wild West Show posters glued to its upper walls by Cody himself. This photo show the line of poster remnants through the middle of the image, while three corners of the photo display closeups of those glued remains. Cody3-RFP-110325

A beautiful sideboard — which was also used as a liquor cabinet — is one of the few pieces of furniture in the house museum that was owned by the Cody family. While smaller items, personal possessions and memorabilia abound throughout the historic Cody house, most of their furniture had been sold off in auctions in the early 1900s. This sideboard, given to Louisa by Buffalo Bill as a wedding gift, was sold at auction in 1913, but re-acquired and is now back in its home for visitors to see. The clock on its mantle shows 12:05 p.m., which was the time of Buffalo Bill’s death on Jan. 10, 1917. All of the clocks in the restored Buffalo Bill Ranch house are set to that exact same time. Cody4-RFP-110325

Mrs. Louisa Cody’s room upstairs is near the guest room and Buffalo Bill’s room. It was customary among wealthy families in that time period for husbands and wives to sleep separately. Louisa only stayed at Scout’s Rest Ranch when Buffalo Bill was home from his tours. Otherwise, she stayed in her own house in North Platte which was called the Welcome Wigwam. Cody5-RFP-110325

In the corner of the dining room, which is the entrance room of the Buffalo Bill Cody Ranch museum, is a glass case holding a saddle blanket of the famous Lakota Chief Sitting Bull. Sitting Bull was part of Cody’s wild west show in 1885 and was the one who dubbed Annie Oakley “Little Sure Shot.” Sitting Bull’s favorite horse was gifted to him by Cody and Buffalo Bill felt if he could have gotten to see Sitting Bull in time, the legendary Indian chief would not have been killed. Cody6-RFP-110325

Among the many photos and memorabilia lining the walls of the big barn at Buffalo Bill Cody’s ranch were pics of important American Indian chiefs and leaders who participated in Cody’s world-famous Wild West Show tours — includoing Sitting Bull and Iron Tail (who was one of the models for the Buffalo Nickel. Quotes and information pertaining to every person photographed made the barn tour an interesting part of the visit. Cody7-RFP-110325

A sheet inside the historic barn displayed the cost of items in May-June 1885, including coffee for 22 cents a pound, beef for 12 cents a pound, a revolver for $23.25, a wagon for $85, a horse for $175, and a package of toilet paper for just 7 cents. Cody8-RFP-110325

The Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park hosts regular public activities — like this October-themed family event in 2025 with the historic barn in the background — to help raise awareness of the ranch and introduce families and children to the history-steeped location. Cody9-RFP-110325

A framed poster of Miss Annie Oakley or Little Sure Shot as Chief Sitting Bull dubbed her, hangs in the barn of the Buffalo Bill Cody Ranch. Oakley was possibly the most famous personality that Buffalo Bill Cody brought with him on his many trours throughout the USA and the world. Oakley later said about Cody, “William Cody was the kindest, simplest, most loyal man I ever knew. He was the staunchest friend. He was, in fact, the personification of those sturdy and loveable qualities that really made the west.” Cody10-RFP-110325

The Buffalo Bill Ranch state park in North Platte, Neb. is filled with a dizzying array of memorabilia and personal items, including this fascinating pillow top embroidered by the one-and-only Annie Oakley, who was a long-time member of the Wild West Show. Oakley embroidered while on the road with the show and this pillow top is stitched with names of Wild West show members. It is many personal items like this that make a visit to Cody’s Nebraska ranch so interesting. Cody11-RFP-110325

The large Scout’s Rest Ranch barn on the grounds of the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park remains imperessive in size. Cody housed his many horses and stallions in the barn, along with feeding them through large chutes leading up to a massive second story of the barn where hay and feed were stored. Currently, the barn also houses carriages used by Cody and memorabilia from his famous Wild West Show. Cody12-RFP-110325

Authentic photos from the world famous Wild West Show also help adorn the walls of Cody’s huge barn. Inspecting items and reading information inside the large barn can fill hours in the day of any visitor interested in the history of the American west. Cody13-RFP-110325

The spacious barn at Buffalo Bill Cody’s Scout’s Rest Ranch contains memorabilia on the walls and a collection of antique carriages on one side of the barn shown here, including a number of them that were used by Cody. Cody14-RFP-110325

Three original outbuildings remain next to the historic Cody house at the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Park. Left is the Cobb House, which was used to store fuels like corn cobbs and coal, along with being used as a laundry, bath and for other general storage. Middle front is the spring house, used for fresh water and refrigeration, and behind is the Ice House, which contained ice packed in straw and was used for meat storage. Cody16-RFP-110325

The formal dining room of the Buffalo Bill Cody Ranch house in North Platte, Neb., is filled with period-correct furnishings, including several items owned by the Cody family. It also boasts a faithful recreation of the original wallpaper and photos of members of the Cody family. Cody17-RFP-110325

Built in 1887, Buffalo Bill Cody’s horse barn was 148 feet long, 70 feet wide and 40 feet tall. It was a working barn that housed the stock needed for working the ranch. There was another barn used for cattle, but it burned down in 1904. Today, it shows off its immense interior space, which now houses carriages, wagons, barn tools and memorabilia from Cody’s world famous Wild West Show. Cody18-RFP-110325

Glass cases containing personal items and Wild West Show memorabilia were placed throughout Cody’s Nebraska house and museum. This one included a personalized photo of Cody watering one of his favorite horses, Isham — a tooth from Isham — a mirror Cody used for 17 years in his shows — a personal razor — a Wild West show official route map — and a menu from a July 4, 1903, Buffalo Bill Wild West dinner. Cody19-RFP-110325