Historical newspapers

In addition to this column, I used to write one for the Hot Springs, S.D., newspaper called “90 Years Ago.” I actually re-typed the tidbits so they were not my words. I started with the 1913 editions. The journalistic styles were much different, as you will read in these quoted segments.

A story of an accident was not complete without horrific details, as shown here:

“Tuesday October 3rd while Paul Rehfeldt, Wm. Farmer and Otto Rehfeldt were dehorning cattle on the John Rehfeldt ranch west of Smithwick, an enraged cow attacked Otto, a young man of probably 18 years of age. The animal’s horns caught the boy in the face and tore open the cheek from the mouth to the eye. He was hurried to Hot Springs where medical attention was received and his suffering relieved.”

On the brighter side, weddings were commonly performed in homes with immediate family and perhaps a very few friends present. The brides and grooms seemed to also be practical, in choosing the hour and day of the ceremonies, even holding weddings on weekdays. The following excerpts illustrate:

“Wednesday morning at five-thirty at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Mr. Clinton H. Vorce of Hot Springs, and Miss Anna G. Lynch of Chicago were united in marriage by the Rev. F.X. Hauesler. Although the hour set for the ceremony was an early one, a considerable assemblage was present when the wedding party drove up to the entrance of the church.”

“Sunrise wedding — in the presence of many friends Teresa M. Keenan and Walter E. Parks were married at St. Anthony’s Catholic church by Rev. F.X. Haeusler at 5 am September 10th. After the services the friends repaired to the home of the bride where a delicious breakfast was served. The couple left on the train at 7:25 am for an extended wedding tour.”

“In the home of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Parsons, south of Hot Springs, near the Falls, at the hour of eleven on Christmas morning, occurred the marriage of their daughter Edith to Axel Leonard Hagen of Buffalo Gap.”

The most practical wedding I have encountered was when a couple wed during a Sunday morning church service. Wouldn’t that make it easy?

Surprising names pop up too, such as this mention in the Fall River county commissioners’ minutes: “Commissioners Proceedings—bill audited and allowed: Joe LeFors, investigating cattle rustling, $500.00.”

Then there were the fun articles like this: “To rid a sick room of mosquitoes, let two or three spiders inhabit the ceiling, and in the evening leave the gas light on for a couple of hours, as the “peskys” see better in the dark, while the spider works in the light. I had been keeping my room dark, and on leaving the light on I saw three spiders begin to move on the enemy, and the first big mosquitoes squealed, in miniature like a pig under a gate, when the spider took a half-hitch or strangle hold on him, and they soon cleaned them all up. They also include flies in their menu, and a ball player could learn from studying their tactics.”

