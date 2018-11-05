History comes to life at Boggsville Days in Colorado

History was brought back to life by the Bent County Historical Society at Boggsville Days. Boggsville is just two miles south of Las Animas, Colo., and is gaining ground as a historical site without any funding save for the Boggsville Days event. The two-day event includes dancers, trappers, chuckwagon supper, cowboy church, cowboy poets, Spanish dancing, dance hall girls, a mounted cavalry unit, a blacksmith, a wheelwright and living history volunteers.