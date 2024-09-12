History in the making

Peggy

I stepped back into history this week when I was invited to fly out of the Stratobowl in a hot air balloon.

July 28, 1934, was called the beginning of the Space Age when Explorer I, a hydrogen-gas balloon was launched out of the Stratobowl south of Rapid City, S.D. With 15,000 spectators watching, the balloon flew out over the rim of the bowl and astonished the viewers. A crew from the National Geographic Society was on hand to photograph and document the event.

Explorer 1 got up to 60,613 feet before a tear in the fabric started their descent. NBC carried the flight live on a radio transmitter and the people on the ground knew the men were in trouble. The slow descent went on for hours, as the tear was slight. The three pilots used their parachutes at the last possible moments and all lived to tell the tale. They and what was left of the ballon, landed near Loomis, Neb., in a field of droughted out corn. The ensuing onslaught of people arriving to see the scene, destroyed the few surviving corn stalks.

Explorer II, also flew out of the Stratobowl at 7:01 a.m. and rose to an altitude of 72,395 feet, on Nov. 11, 1935. That altitude was maintained for 90 minutes. After a full day of flying, the intact balloon and its crew, landed near White Lake, S.D., clear across the state, at 4:14 p.m.

The bowl is on private land and once a year the owners allow three consecutive days in September for propane-fueled hot air balloon launches with specifically invited pilots. Inquiries can be made to blackhillsballoons.com.

The land feature is a box canyon natural bowl 500 feet below the rim The limestone walls rising on three sides shield the balloons from wind. Trees surround the bowl and the center is a flat grassy meadow. It is large enough to allow 10 to 12 balloons to inflate at one time, and they lift off individually and come up over the rim.

My flight lasted 70 minutes as the winds took us south toward Keystone. We got to see where the forests are well tended with the thinning of trees, and where the trees are allowed to just grow rampant. We saw the natural meadows between the tree lines. As the balloon sailed over livestock the pilot was as quiet as possible. Horses still ran a bit, dogs barked, and the most fun was when residents were in the yard and they called out, “Good morning!” We were low enough we could converse quickly as we went by since we were not trying to set altitude records like Explorer I and II.

Close to my heart was knowing that the Civilian Conservation Corps men of Camp Rockerville helped prepare the road down into the bowl for the trucks needed for the earlier flights, among other duties. There is more to be learned at the CCC Museum of South Dakota Civilian Conservation Corps Museum of South Dakota – CCC , located 23935 Hwy 385, Hill City, S.D.

