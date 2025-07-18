Meinzer

Audrey Powles

July 15, 2025 started off like any other day here on the ranch. We have been fighting flies all summer long, and with them came a bout of pinkeye in our first calf heifers. Duwrango Frye, my right-hand man, and I have been riding through calves at least twice a week to doctor eyes and check for other illnesses. We rode out from the barn a little after six with our saddle bags loaded with patches, spray and tetracycline to treat any bad eyes we found. It was a perfect morning, not terribly hot, and a gentle breeze kept the flies off our horses. We visited as we rode along about plans for this week. There was hay to be put up, more fence to be built, a church mission trip to get ready for, and a million other things on our plate. As we got to the pasture gate, we made a plan for how to go about doctoring the pasture. Most of the cattle were on top. This pasture is a canyon pasture. There are lots of draws, washes and trails. We soon found our first patient, a calf with a watery eye. We shook out a loop and made a plan about how to catch him. With a pasture like this, you must plan your route, so you don’t rope a calf in an area filled with obstacles. Like a well-oiled machine, I roped the head and Duwrango caught the hind feet. We patched the calf’s eye, gave him a shot and wrote down his number.

We repeated this process on three more calves, taking turns roping the front and back end. When we got to the fifth calf of the day, it was business as usual. I built a loop, gave chase to the infected bovine, and the chase was on. Just as I was in position to throw my rope, the calf stumbled in front of my horse. Though it felt like slow motion, everything happened very fast. My horse, Willie, tripped over the fallen calf. The two of us hit the ground hard. I remember thinking that this would hurt and it did. I was knocked out when we hit the dirt. I kind of remember Willie scrambling to get off me but then went back to unconsciousness. The next thing I remember was Duwrango and my wife there next to me.

I had been out for almost 5 minutes before I woke up. My left side was in extreme pain. My wife had to leave to go get the paramedics and the deputy. We were in a pasture so rough that ambulances and squad cars couldn’t access me. When Breanna returned with help, I was relieved. I know it probably took longer, but it seemed like no time went by for the helicopter to get to me.

I was flown to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, where I spent two days in the Progressive Care Unit for a broken clavicle, six broken ribs, a major concussion and small pneumothorax. I cannot thank the local EMS, and sheriff’s department enough for their quick response. I would also like to say a special thank you to Duwrango Frye. His quick thinking and level head got me the help I needed quickly. My wife, my boss, and my extended family have also been more than helpful through this time of need. I have appreciated all the calls, texts, and prayers from friends both near and far. Neighbors have stepped up to fill my shoes here on the ranch. The mission trip I was supposed to lead was taken over by others that were going.

It’s events like this that make you appreciate the friends you have. Hug your children tight because you never know when something like this will happen. That’s all for this time, keeps tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.