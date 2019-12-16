Hixon Recognized as 2020 Friend of the National Western Stock Show

DENVER – In recognition of his contributions to the National Western Stock Show and the University of Wyoming for more than three decades, the Red Meat Club of Denver has named Dr. Doug Hixon the 2020 Friend of the National Western. Hixon will be honored at the group’s annual meeting in the National Western Club on Jan. 16, 2020.

“Dr. Hixon exemplifies the character and passion for the red meat industry as well as any honoree in our history,” said Bret Fox, chairman of the Red Meat Club Committee.

Hixon judged at the NWSS almost every year from 1982 to 2015, evaluating bulls and females of numerous breeds, in addition to feeder cattle, pens and market steers. He also served as superintendent of both the collegiate carload and livestock judging contests.

Hixon retired from the University of Wyoming in 2013 after a 31-year career in Laramie, 13 of which were spent as head of the Department of Animal Science.

“We are thrilled to honor Dr. Hixon for a lifetime of commitment to agriculture and education,” said Paul Andrews, NWSS president and CEO. “He is a well-respected leader in his field and has earned that respect through his high-quality work.”