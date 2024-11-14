Hoeven, ag groups congratulate Thune

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., who is likely to chair the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee in the next Congress, on Wednesday congratulated Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., on his election as the next Senate majority leader.

“I have known Sen. Thune for years, and he is a proven leader. Given our long history of working together on issues important to the Dakotas, I supported Sen. Thune and look forward to continuing to work with him as our next Senate majority leader. All of the candidates for majority leader were committed to President Trump’s agenda and advancing policies to improve the lives of American families. Together with President Trump, we will work to secure the border, lower costs for American families, strengthen our small businesses including our farmers and ranchers, restore U.S. energy dominance, and support our military and veterans.”

Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper said, “On behalf of ethanol producers across the country, RFA congratulates Sen. Thune on his election as the next Senate majority leader. We are excited to continue working with him as he takes on this new role, and we are thrilled to see that the Senate’s top position will be held by someone with a deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing America’s renewable fuel sector and our partners in agriculture. Sen. Thune has consistently advocated for policies that promote ethanol as a strategy for enhancing energy security, lowering pump prices, supporting rural economies, and reducing emissions. His efforts to defend the Renewable Fuel Standard, expand access to higher ethanol blends like E15 and E85, and support new technologies and innovation have been instrumental in our industry’s success over the past two decades. We are confident that as majority leader, Sen. Thune will continue championing policies that promote sustainable energy, foster innovation, and benefit rural America. We look forward to working together on advancing a cleaner, more resilient energy future for our country.”

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said, “With Sen. Thune as majority leader, American biofuel producers and their farm partners will have one of their strongest champions setting the Senate’s legislative agenda. We commend the Senate for elevating him to this position, and we look forward to building on the majority leader-elect’s track record for supporting growth, investment, and innovation in the American renewable fuels industry.”

National Corn Growers Association President Kenny Hartman said, “We want to congratulate Sen. John Thune for being selected by the Republican Conference as Senate majority leader. The senator has been a staunch ally of corn growers and rural communities, and we look forward to continuing our work with him in this new capacity.”

Meridian Institute Senior Adviser and Senior Fellow Deborah Atwood said, “We are pleased to see Sen. Thune take the helm. He has been a staunch supporter of farmers and has led with action by introducing policies like the Ag Innovation Act in the Senate. At AGree, we are eager to improve conservation farming practices, and we can do this by leveraging data to better inform practices across the country. We are optimistic that Sen. Thune will continue to prioritize data and analysis to benefit and strengthen farmers’ resilience and economic standing.”

National Confectioners Association President and CEO John Downs said, “We congratulate Sen. Thune on his election to Senate majority leader. He has a strong record of supporting American manufacturing like the many multi-generational, family-owned businesses in the chocolate and candy industry as well as the American farming community which is the agricultural backbone of our country. We look forward to working with Sen. Thune in his new leadership capacity.”

National Wildlife Federation President and CEO Collin O’Mara said, “Sen. Thune has been a leading voice for the essential role our wildlife and conservation play in rural economies and ways of life, including his leadership on the bipartisan American Prairie Conservation Act and his work to modernize the Conservation Reserve Program in a way that works for both farmers and wildlife. The next several years will be decisive as Congress works to address the immense and interconnected wildlife and conservation challenges we face. We look forward to working with the incoming Senate majority leader to make progress wherever possible.”

Public Lands Council Executive Director Kaitlynn Glover said, “Ranchers across the West have something to celebrate with Sen. Thune, a champion of livestock production and rural communities, being selected by his peers to be Senate majority leader. His work protecting grazing rights on public lands and streamlining the federal permitting process is in lockstep with the needs of livestock producers — who are in dire need of regulatory relief. Ranchers stand ready to work with the soon-to-be majority leader to finally reduce the prevalence of catastrophic wildfires by unleashing the benefits of grazing and voluntary conservation work.”