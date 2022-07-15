Hoeven, Cramer, Rubio asks CFIUS review of Chinese North Dakota land purchase

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., ranking member on the Senate Intelligence Committee; Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., on Thursday sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, requesting that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States conduct a review of the Chinese food manufacturer Fufeng Group’s recent purchase of land near Grand Forks, N.D.

The senators said they believe that a full CFIUS review would clarify whether the purchase of this land by Fufeng Group carries national security implications.

“We note that local officials are seeking input from federal authorities about any national security implications of this project. Local officials have discussed the matter with the U.S. Air Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to published reports, they also have encouraged Fufeng to make a voluntary CFIUS filing,” the senators wrote. “People’s Republic of China investments in the United States demand scrutiny. We therefore urge you, through CFIUS, to determine whether this project has national security implications and inform us when such a review is completed.”