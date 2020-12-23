Hoeven, Leahy highlight provisions in ag approps bill

Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D., on Tuesday issued a news release highlighting the agriculture provisions in the fiscal year 2021 omnibus appropriations bill.

Hoeven said he had worked particularly hard to secure:

▪ Additional $1.5 billion for the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+), to ensure program funding is sufficient to meet demand from producers who were impacted by natural disasters in 2018 and 2019.

▪ $5 million for the Rural Innovation Stronger Economy Grant Program, which supports innovation clusters in rural regions. Hoeven also included language to prioritize projects like Grand Farm Test Site in North Dakota.

▪ Increased funding to meet demand for farm direct, guaranteed and emergency loans, which provide farmers and ranchers with access to capital.

▪ Strong funding for agricultural research, conducted by the Agriculture Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

“The challenges of this year have brought to the forefront the sacrifices of our nation’s farmers and ranchers in providing our nation with the food, fuel and fiber to meet our needs,” said Hoeven. “As chairman of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee, my top priority is supporting our producers and providing them with the necessary tools to overcome challenges from weather to low commodity prices to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic. We worked hard to pass an agriculture funding bill that funds the farm safety net, provides access to capital and invests in our rural communities. This funding, which is in addition to our work on disaster and COVID assistance, will provide farm country with important tools to help them succeed.”

The House Appropriations Committee released the bill, and Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., also released his summary of the legislation, which can be read at https://www.appropriations.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/AG.pdf.