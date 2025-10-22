Hoeven meets with Trump, says Rollins will resume FSA operations

Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D., said late Tuesday that Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins will resume Farm Service Agency operations — including processing farm loans and Agriculture Risk Coverage/Price Loss Coverage payments — starting Thursday. File Photo

Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D., said late Tuesday that Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins will resume Farm Service Agency operations — including processing farm loans and Agriculture Risk Coverage/Price Loss Coverage payments — starting Thursday.

Hoeven made a statement after meeting with President Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer as well as Rollins.

“We had a good opportunity to meet at the White House with President Trump, Secretary Bessent and Ambassador Greer, and later in the day with Secretary Rollins on the need to support our farmers and ranchers through this tough stretch,” said Hoeven. “We had productive discussions about trade, rising input cost and other challenges facing rural communities. We appreciate President Trump and his administration’s commitment to support our producers, including their announcement today that USDA will resume critical FSA services for our farmers and ranchers.”

Late Tuesday, Rollins said on X: “President Trump will not let the radical left Democrat shutdown impact critical USDA services while harvest is underway across the country. Thursday, USDA will resume Farm Service Agency core operations, including critical services for farm loan processing, ARC/PLC payments, and other programs. @POTUS is standing up for our farmers while Democrats obstruct. Special thanks to our great USDA employees who continue to work without pay to serve our farmers and ranchers.”

A USDA spokesperson added, “Secretary Rollins is reopening county FSA offices so farmers once again have access to core USDA services like farm loan processing, ARC/PLC, and disaster relief payments.

“While ‘every day gets better’ for the radical left Democrats during the shutdown, farmers have had to juggle running their businesses during harvest without the services USDA normally provides. President Trump directed Secretary Rollins to take decisive action and bring back core USDA services and Farm Service Agency employees. County offices will be staffed by two county office employees, five days a week. Staff will perform normal functions for CCC-funded programs while accepting information (i.e., application intake) related to programs funded by alternative sources.”

Hoeven did not say who else attended the White House meeting, but Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said on X: “After our meeting with Secretary Rollins this morning and multiple discussions with the White House, I’m pleased that the Department of Ag will be reopening Farm Service Agency offices for a few days each week during the shutdown. We’ve heard from producers who are selling their livestock and their grain who can’t get their checks endorsed while the government has been shut down, resulting in missed loan payments. Many producers use the FSA as a lender, and they need to be able to release these funds as their loans are paid off. This is another real example of the harmful effects the Schumer shutdown is having on the American people. Time for Democrats to get serious and reopen the government.”

Hoeven said he spoke with Bessent and Greer on trade and is hopeful that there will be more forthcoming agriculture sales as a result of meetings with Chinese officials later this month in South Korea.

Hoeven said he and Rollins talked about the importance of supporting cattle ranchers and how producers’ increased input costs over the past four years have impacted beef prices.

Hoeven added he will meet additional administration officials in the coming days as Congress continues working to support the nation’s agriculture producers.