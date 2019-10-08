Hoeven: New WOTUS should respect state role

Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D., told Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler on Monday that the Trump administration’s Waters of the United States rule should respect the role of states in regulating water within their boundaries.

In a news release after Wheeler appeared at a roundtable in Bismarck, N.D., Hoeven said he told Wheeler to ensure a new rule:

▪ Recognizes the primary role of states in managing water within their borders.

▪ Stays within the limits of the administration’s authority provided by Congress.

▪ Does not impose unnecessary costs on farmers, ranchers and energy producers, among others.

“We’ve worked hard to prevent the impacts of the 2015 WOTUS rule, and I appreciate Administrator Wheeler for partnering with us in that effort,” said Hoeven.

“While the rule has been repealed, and we’ve restored the pre-existing regulations, we need the EPA to provide certainty to our farmers, ranchers and energy producers as they draft a new WOTUS rule. That means it should be clear that the proposal won’t impose burdensome, expansive rules or permitting requirements on everyday operations.

“North Dakota has some of the cleanest water and air in the nation, showing that we can maintain good environmental stewardship while also supporting a strong economy. That’s why I will continue working with the administration to preserve the role of states in protecting our water resources.”