Hoeven requests GAO review of USDA ERP rules

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, on Wednesday led a group of senators in requesting a Government Accountability Office review of the Agriculture Department’s implementation of disaster assistance for producer losses occurring in 2022.

Hoeven said the changes that USDA made in the Emergency Relief Program for 2022 “run counter to statute and Congressional intent, while undermining the effectiveness and reach of the $3.7 billion” that he worked to secure to help farmers and ranchers recover from natural disasters.

“In the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023, Congress included $3.7 billion for USDA to assist farmers and ranchers impacted by natural disasters in 2022,” the letter said.

“Our intent was for the department to administer the program in a manner consistent with the previous iteration of ERP and its predecessor program, the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+). Both programs were generally well received and should have served as the template for a 2022 disaster program,” wrote the senators.

“Unfortunately, several policy changes made by USDA run counter to our intent to provide assistance fairly to all producers based on their loss.”

The senators specifically requested that GAO review USDA’s decision to:

▪ Apply a “progressive” payment factor that penalizes the producers with the largest losses. In 2020 and 2021, ERP utilized a flat payment factor, which ensured producers were reimbursed at the same rate regardless of losses.

▪ Provide a crop insurance premium reimbursement only to a select group of farmers and ranchers. In contrast, statute requires that USDA provide a crop insurance premium reimbursement to all producers receiving ERP assistance, as was done under previous iterations of the program.

Meanwhile, the Senate Agriculture Committee Republican staff has issued a blog post criticizing USDA’s change in the methodology for ERP.

“The progressive payment factor acts as a de facto payment limitation, despite Congress’s clear direction on payment limitations, and reduces the ERP initial payment progressively as economic losses increase,” the blog post says.

USDA has said the change in methodology was necessary because Congress did not provide enough money for the program.