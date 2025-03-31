Hoeven: Some GOP senators concerned about tariffs 

Some Republican senators expressed concerns during a lunch Tuesday with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer about tariff uncertainty, Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D., told The Washington Post, as reported Sunday.

Greer responded that he thought there would be more certainty after April 2, and that Trump’s approach was based on reciprocity and fairness, Hoeven said.

North Dakota farmers have not been hurt by the tariffs Trump has imposed to date, Hoeven said, but they are concerned about the potential effect of new ones.

When Trump put tariffs on Chinese imports during his first term, his administration sent $23 billion to farmers hurt by the ensuing trade war — and Hoeven said he had already spoken with Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins about getting more aid if needed.