Hoeven to chair Senate Ag Approps, Shaheen to be ranking member

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., will chair the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee in the 119th Congress, while Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., will be ranking member.

Hoeven has been the lead Republican on the subcommittee since 2017 and served as chairman in the 115th and 116th Congress.

Shaheen succeeds Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M, who will remain on the subcommittee. Shaheen has served on the Senate Appropriations Committee since 2012, and formerly chaired the Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Subcommittee.Here is the full committee roster: