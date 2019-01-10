Hoeven to Perdue: Deem USDA loan programs essential

Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D., said today he has urged Agriculture Secretary Sony Perdue to deem farm loans "essential," which would mean they would continue to be processed during the partial government shutdown.

"With the closure of FSA (Farm Service Agency) county and state offices, there is concern that producers will not have access to important loan programs that provide them with the necessary cashflow to operate," said Hoeven.

"I spoke with USDA Secretary Perdue to request that USDA work with OMB (the Office of Management and Budget) to deem these loan programs essential and ensure that these loans are processed for our producers."

Hoeven noted that USDA provides loans through both the FSA and the Commodity Credit Corp.

"The CCC is meant to provide stability in farm income and prices, and enables farmers to utilize Marketing Assistance Loans, a critical loan program which provides farmers with the temporary funds to hold their products off the market until prices improve. FSA provides both Guaranteed and Direct Farm Operating and Ownership loans to provide producers with access to credit," Hoeven said.

Hoeven also noted that he had spoken with North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring about mitigating impacts on the state's farmers and ranchers during the partial government shutdown.

"The government shutdown is impacting some of our North Dakota producers," Goehring said in the news release. "Farmers and ranchers are critical to food security and food supply across the globe and access to services provided by USDA are essential."