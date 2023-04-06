Hoeven to try to use interior appops bill to stop BLM rule

Hoeven

Reacting to the Bureau of Land Management’s proposed Public Lands Rule released Tuesday, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said today he will submit language to the Interior appropriations bill that would prohibit the use of funds to further develop, implement or enforce the rule, and will lead a congressional comment letter opposing the rule and asking that it be rescinded.

In a news release, Hoeven said the rule “would establish ‘conservation leases’ that would lock away federal lands in conflict with the longstanding tradition of multiple use requirements established by Congress.”

“North Dakota and other western states depend on access to federal lands. That’s why Congress has mandated that these taxpayer-owned lands be available for grazing, energy production, recreation and other uses,” said Hoeven. “The Biden administration’s proposed rule seeks to lock away more federal lands in direct conflict with the longstanding multiple use law. We’re working to stop this proposal and to ensure that North Dakotans and others still have access to these public lands.”