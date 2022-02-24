Hoffman Ranch Annual Bull Sale
TFP Rep: Jake Stamant
Date of Sale: 02/18/2022
Location: Thedford, Neb.
Auctioneer: Rick Machado and Joe Goggins
Averages
25 Two-Year-Old Hereford Bulls Averaged $6,370
57 Fall Yearling Hereford Bulls Averaged $8,846
90 Spring Yearling Hereford Bulls Averaged $8,919
172 Total Hereford Bulls Averaged $8,525
68 Spring Yearling Angus Bulls Averaged $8,011
17 Spring Yearling Simmental Bulls Averaged $6,059
257 Total Bulls Averaged $8,226
Top Hereford Bulls:
Lot 1 Sold for $150,000 H WMS Resolute 1443 ET to Stellpflug Cattle Co., LLC, Glenrock, WY.
Lot 102 Sold for $60,000 H Frontier 0455 to Stellpflug Cattle Co., LLC, Glenrock, WY.
Lot 3 Sold for $40,000 H WMS Resolute 1502 ET to Stellpflug Cattle Co., LLC, Glenrock, WY.
Lot 5 Sold for $30,000 H FN Resolute 1479 ET to Stellpflug Cattle Co., LLC, Glenrock, WY.
Lot 126 Sold for $23,000 H JR Montgomery 0593 ET, to Jorgensen, Kellen, Exeter, NE.
Lot 23 Sold for $20,000 H Dominate 1404 to Merle Wyatt, Arrowwood, AB.
Lot 47 Sold for $20,000 H FN Long Haul 1410 ET to Stellpflug Cattle Co., LLC, Glenrock, WY.
Lot 72 Sold For $17,000 H THE Profit 1495 ET, DOB: to Heslep Concrete Co., Cabot, AR.
Lot 53 Sold for $16,000 H WMS Long Haul 1454 ET, to- Ravine Creek Ranch, Huron, SD.
Top Bulls: Angus Bulls
Lot 210 Hoffman LLL Barricade 1014 Sold for $20,000.00 to Rancho Casino – Purdum, NE and Dal Porto Livestock – Anselmo, NE
Lot 214 Hoffman LLL Barricade 1012 Sold for $ 15,000.00 Sold to Boettcher – Spencer, NE
Lot 204 Hoffman LLL barricade 1215 Sold for $ 15,000.00 to Genex Coopertive – Shawano, WI. & Abernathy Ranches – Lander, WY
Lot 202 Hoffman Barricade 1540 Sold for $ 14,000.00 to JH Minor Company – Hyannis, NE
Lot 201 Hoffman Barricade 1537 Sold $ 11,500.00 to Rothleutner Family Limited Partnership – Kilgore, NE
Lot 205 Hoffman LLL Barricade 1019 Sold $11,500.00 to Freouf Angus – Ericson, NE
Comments
The Hoffman Ranch Annual Bull Sale brought good weather and a set of bulls from Hereford, Angus and SimAngus bulls that were deep with quality from every angle. The crowd on hand filled every seat in the sale ring to standing outside.
