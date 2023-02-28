Hoffman Ranch Spring Bull Sale
- TFP Rep: Jake St. Amant
- Date of Sale: 02/17/2023
- Location: Thedford, Neb.
- Auctioneers
Rick Machado, Joe Goggins and Dennis Metzger
- Averages:
104 Spring Yearling Hereford Bulls Averaged $6,726
66 Fall Yearling Hereford Bulls Averaged $5,508
28 Two-Year-Old Hereford Bulls Averaged $4,696
198 Total Hereford Bulls Averaged $6,034
103 Spring Yearling Angus Bulls Averaged $7,909
301 Total Bulls Averaged $6,649
9 Angus Heifers Averaged $3,256
9 Hereford Heifers Averaged $11,920
Top Hereford Bulls:
Lot 36 at $41,000 was H High Time 2236 ET, DOB: 03/06/2022; PLD; SIRE: Gerber High Time H65; MGS: Innisfail WHR X661/728 4013 ET. He sold to Rausch Herefords, Hoven, S.D.
Lot 85 at $36,000 was Stellpfug Homemaker 8G 222, DOB: 02/11/2022; PLD; SIRE: JDH AH Benton 8G ET; MGS: MGS: Innisfail WHR X661/728 4013 ET. He sold to Brumley Farms, Orovada, Nev.
Lot 34 at $22,000 was H high Time 2220 ET, DOB: 03/01/2022; PLD; SIRE: Gerber High Time H65; MGS: Innisfail WHR X661/728 4013 ET. He sold to XA Cattle Co, Moorefield, Neb.
Lot 17 at $19,000 was H PG Entice 2349 ET, DOB: 01/15/2022; HOR; SIRE: UPS Entice 9365 ET; MGS: Churchill Pilgrim 632D ET. He sold to Genoa Livestock, MINDEN, Nev.
Lot 1 at $16,000 was H Broadway 2345 ET, DOB: 01/12/2022; PLD; SIRE: Churhill Broadway 868F; MGS: Churhill Pilgrim 6329 ET. He sold to Stellpflug Cattle Co LLC, Glenrock, Wyo.
Lot 65 at $15,000 was H United 232 ET; DOB: 02/19/2022; PLD; SIRE: Haroldson’s United 33D 36G; MGS: H Montgomery 7437 ET. He sold to Lorenzen Farms, Chrisman, Ill.
Lot 5 at $14,000 was H DS Broadway 2346 ET, DOB: 01/20/2022; PLD; SIRE: Churhill Broadway 868F; MGS: CRR 719 Catapult 109. He sold to Todd Boettcher, Spencer, Neb.
Top Angus Bulls:
Lot 250 $300,000 was Stellpflug Stagecoach 2008, DOB: 01/24/2022; SIRE: Hoffman Stagecoach 2008; MGS: Bar R Jet Black 5063. He sold to Select Sires Inc, Plain City, OH & ST Genetics, Navasota, Texas.
Lot 268 at $19,000 was Stellpflug High Road 2019, DOB: 01/06/2022; SIRE: Hoffman High Road; MGS: Sitz Barricade 632F. He sold to Kroupa Pukwana Cattle, LLC, Pukwana, SD.
Lot 274 at $17,000 was Stellpflug High Road, DOB: 12/28/2021; SIRE: Hoffman High Road; MGS: S A V Seedstock 5615. He sold to Lazy JB Angus, Montrose, Colo.
Lot 325 at $17,000 was Hoffman Iconic 209, DOB: 01/14/2022; SIREL DB Iconic G65; MGS: Connealy Armory. He sold to Keyes Angus, Brewster, Neb.
Lot 252 at $16,000 was Hoffman Thedford 233, DOB: 01/16/2022; SIRE: Hoffman Thedford; MGS: Ellingson Top Shelf 5050. He sold to Wagonhammer Ranches, Albion, Neb.
Lot 306 at $16,000 was Hoffman Barricade 204, DOB: 01/01/2022; SIRE: Sitz Barricade 632F; MGS: SynGen Mandate 6079. He sold to Ryan Raymond, Helix, Ore.
Top Hereford Heifer:
Lot 2309 at $30,000 was H DS Kelly 2309 ET, DOB: 01/27/2022; SIRE: Churchill Broadway 858F. She sold to Cummings Land & Cattle, Hollis, Okla.
Top Angus Heifer:
Lot 2046 at $7,000 was Hoffman FN Complete 2046, DOB: 02/24/2022; SIRE: TEX Scout 9001. She sold to Stellpflug Cattle Co LLC, Glenrock, Wyo.
- Comments:
Hoffman Ranch Spring Bull Sale brought together a great set of Hereford bulls and females and Angus bulls and females. A great crowd on hand to see the sale offering.