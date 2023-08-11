Hong Kong-owned Smithfield closing hog farms

Smithfield, the world’s biggest pork processor, is permanently closing 35 hog farm sites in Missouri and laying off 92 employees in October, Reuters reported. Smithfield is owned by Hong Kong’s WH Group.

According to Reuters, news of the Smithfield layoffs came as Tyson Foods said on Monday it was shutting four more chicken plants in Arkansas, Indiana and Missouri to cut costs, a blow to small communities in the U.S. heartland that depend on the meatpacker for nearly 3,000 jobs.

Tyson also said that average prices for its pork fell by 16.4% in the quarter that ended on July 1, while pork sales volumes dropped 1.8 percent, reported Reuters.