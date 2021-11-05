Honoring our veterans

Veteran’s Day is coming up and as most of us do on an everyday basis this day is a reminder to salute our veterans who have served in the U.S. armed forces. As regular readers of my editor’s note know, both of my daughters served in the U.S. Air Force (my oldest daughter is currently in the Air National Guard), and my son-in-law is active in the Air Force. All of my aunts and uncles on my mother’s and my father’s sides of my family also served in the military, including my father.

What you probably don’t know is that my youngest daughter, who is in her mid 30s, took a job in the human resources department of the U.S. Army. In order to do that she joined the Army National Guard and went through boot camp once again. My daughter and another recruit were the oldest to make it through that rigorous training.

Not only was it grueling, my daughter tested positive for COVID when she got to camp, which added three weeks to her basic training. Unfortunately because of the pandemic we weren’t able to attend her graduation ceremony. But you can be sure my husband and I were very proud parents. We watched the ceremony virtually but it was hard to find her among all the new soldiers.

Being the political junky that I am I’ve noticed that a lot of veterans are serving in the U.S. House and Senate. Many of them are combat veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. In fact, after the tragedy in Afghanistan, when we pulled out the military and left civilians and Afghans, who helped us during the war in imminent danger, many of those combat veterans in the U.S. congress took the initiative to get those people out of Afghanistan and out of harms way.

As an aside, there have been many religious groups who have also helped in the effort to get Christians out of the country because of the treatment they would receive at the hands of the Taliban.

Anyway, my daughter and I were chatting the other day and we have decided that if you want to run for a seat in the U.S. House or Senate, or even the presidency, you should have first served your country in the military. What better way to prove your love and loyalty to this country?

I think it’s so important for the country’s leaders to understand the military and what it takes to serve our country at that level before they send our soldiers, sailors and airmen into battle.

Many veterans lost lives and limbs in the Middle East and it broke my heart when those young members of the armed forces died in the bombing at the gates of Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan. I believe the travesty that occurred in that country wouldn’t have happened if our representatives in congress and the president had a better understanding of the grave danger that the military faced.

That’s just my two cents for this week. Agree or disagree with me if you like but you are not likely to change my mind as I salute Veterans on Nov. 11 and every day of the year.