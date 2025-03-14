Hornung Livestock ‘Conception to Carcass’ Production Sale
- TFP Rep: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 03/12/2025
- Location: At the ranch – Stratton, Colo.
- Auctioneer: Cody Lowderman
- Averages:
15 Angus older bulls averaged $6,833
36 Angus yearling bulls averaged $9,069
4 SimAngus 2-year-old bulls averaged $5,062
23 SimAngus yearling bulls averaged $6,769
7 Angus open heifers averaged $8,928
3 Angus embryos averaged $850
25 Commercial pairs averaged $4,180
Top Bulls:
Lot 17 – $27,000. HLS Mr Craftsman 4060. 1/27/24; Sire: Connealy Craftsman; MGS: VAR Generation 2100. Sold to DPK Inc of Claremont, Calif.
Lot 48 – $25,000. HLS Mr No Substitute 4035. 1/21/24; Sire: Wilks No Substitute 2358; MGS: VAR Discovery 2240. Sold to Pierce Cattle Co. of Springfield, Mo.
Lot 18 – $19,000. HLS Mr Craftsman 4059. 1/27/24; Sire: Connealy Craftsman; MGS: VAR Generation 2100. Sold to Brock Elson of Miller, Neb.
Lot 113 – $19,000. HLSS Mr Genesis M013. 1/28/24; Sire: LBRS Genesis G69; MGS: Hoover Know How. Sold to the Hope Ranch of Plummer, Idaho.
Lot 42 – $15,000. HLS Mr Exemplify 4053. 1/25/24; Sire: Linz Exemplify 7124; MGS: CRA Bextor 872 5205 608. Sold to Kent Goeglein of Yuma, Colo.
Top Open Heifers:
Lot 5 – $13,500 for 1/2 interest. HLS Ms Braden 4038. 1/22/24; Sire: Connealy Craftsman; MGS: VAR Generation 2100. Sold to DPK Inc of Claremont, Calif.
Lot 1 – $10,000 for 1/2 interest. HLS Ms Huwa 4054. 1/25/24; Sire: Ankonian Paragon OC4; MGS: VAR Discovery 2240. Sold to Steve Hart of Washougal, Wash.
Lot 7 – $10,000. HLS Ms Supermama 4040. 1/22/24; Sire: Ankonian Paragon OC4; MGS: CRA Bextor 872 5205 608. Sold to Kent Goeglein of Yuma, Colo.
- Comments:
It was a warm spring day for Hornung Livestock to host their fifth annual “Conception to Carcass” Production Sale. The Hornung family welcomed a large crowd to the ranch for a deep offering of Angus and SimAngus genetics. Registered and Commercial breeders competed for high quality cattle resulting in an outstanding sale. The Ben O’Connor band was also there to provide evening entertainment to the customers and neighbors after a delicious steak supper. Congratulations again to the entire crew at Hornung Livestock on a great sale.
