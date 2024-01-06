Horse sweep in action

Pictured are eight Belgian horses hitched to a sweep as they walk in a circle. The central gearbox powers a horizontal shaft with a pulley on the end belted to a sawmill. This picture was captured at the 2021 Horse Progress Days in Mount Hope, Ohio. As shown, crowds gathered in great numbers to view the unique operation. Photo courtesy Lynn Telleen, associate editor, Draft Horse Journal

Sawmill powered by horses

From the beginning of time humans have adapted to their environment. To enhance their adaptation, the creative mind employed natural power in the form of wind and water. These sources of nature’s blessings have limitations. Wind is not constant and water is not always available. And neither natural resource could provide power to till the land for food production.

To supplement these natural powers, beasts of burden were employed. The most common being horses and oxen. And these wonderful animals were utilized for purposes other than working the land. Its estimated that horses were used to generate rotary power well over 300 years ago, albeit crude contraptions.

About 1840, horse power sweeps were developed. A large iron gearbox was mounted on a frame that rotated. Sweep arms were attached at the top of the gearbox. Varying number of horses were hitched to the arms and walked in circles to turn a vertical axle in the gearbox. A series of gears under the frame of the gearbox drove the horizontal output shaft. A pulley at the end of the output shaft served to power equipment.

Pictured are eight Belgian horses hitched to a sweep as they walk in a circle. The central gearbox powers a horizontal shaft with a pulley on the end belted to a sawmill. This picture was captured at the 2021 Horse Progress Days in Mount Hope, Ohio. As shown, crowds gathered in great numbers to view the unique operation. Photo courtesy Lynn Telleen, associate editor, Draft Horse Journal Horse1

Gristmills often had the sweep connected to one of the burrs in the gearbox. When the horses walked in a circle it turned the burrs to grind the grain. Operating this form of gristmill required caution. The person feeding the mill hopper had to step over the sweep arms when they were moving.

Oddly enough, horses were the only animals considered for the sweep. Oxen were a popular farm traction animal. They are lower maintenance than horses and provided food when no longer used for draft purposes. However, they were thought to get dizzy from walking in circles.

Homemade horse sweeps set the course for those manufactured commercially. In the late 1800s, Dingee Woodbury built the larger sweeps, known as Dingy Sweep Powers. This company was bought out by J.I. Case Threshing Machine Co. in the early 1900s with continued manufacturing for a period. The Westinghouse Company offered a horse lever (sweep) powers in their 1886 catalog. They came in two sizes; No. 1 designed for 10 or 12 horses while No. 2 was driven by four or six horses. And the horse sweep was advertised in the 1908 Sears, Roebuck & Co. catalog.

As farm equipment grew, the need for greater horse power forced horse sweep limitations out of the market.

WORKING SWEEP

Ammon Weaver Jr. of Liberty, Ky., was a metal worker and machinist. He was known for building treadmills that were powered by horses. He also developed his own horse sweep. Through these applications, Ammon demonstrated how draft horses paid their own rent and then some.

Henry Raber of Baltic, Ohio, explained how a group of his Amish friends obtained Ammon Weaver’s horse sweep. “Ammon brought a horse treadmill to Horse Progress Days at Mount Hope for demonstration purposes. We encouraged Ammon to do the same with his sweep but it never worked out. When Ammon moved to Spencer, Tenn., he no longer had use for it. The sweep was offered to us, providing we moved it.”

This pictures shows the pulley at the end of the horizontal shaft powered by the sweep. It is belted to the green sawmill shown on the left. The steady 500 RPM generated by the sweep operates the sawmill at a steady cutting speed. Note the pile of lumber that has been sawed. Courtesy photo Horse6

“We were told the sweep was ready for work. However, it required a complete overhaul. A local machinist, Andy Miller of Baltic provided the engineering along with his fabrication shop to implement the improvements. We first built a trailer for ease of transport. At location, the axles are removed so the unit sets on the ground. The gearbox and sweep are secured between four, 10″x10″ oak beams that measure 12 feet in length. The beams are secured with stakes driven in the ground. This anchor is necessary due to pressure when the gearbox is turned by the walking horses.”

The rotted wood arms were replaced with metal. The new arms are 18 feet long and made from 4 inch square steel tubes. Cables were then connected from the gearbox to each arm. Cables are also connected between the arms. Turnbuckles serve as tighteners on the connecting cables to make the arms stable. Henry estimated the replacement arms and cables added 1,000 pounds.

“The gearbox consists of three gears that are stacked. The smallest gear sits on top and progresses larger to the third gear on the bottom. The series of gears drive the horizontal shaft. The pulley on the shaft’s end turns at 500 RPM,” he noted.

An operator is shown working the sawmill powered by the horse sweep. A log in in the saw’s carriage is being cut. And the Belgian draft horses powering the sweep are visible in the background. Courtesy photo Horse9

HORSE TRAINING

Prior to setting up for the first demonstration, Henry’s Amish friends had practice sessions. “Four owners brought one team each for a total of eight Belgian horses. The horsemen were, Wayne Raber and Andy Hershberger of Baltic. The additional horse owners were Sam Miller, and Daniel Miller from Millersburg. Each horse was hitched to a single tree that was hooked to the beam. There is a long rope connecting the horses enabling them to pull together,” Henry said.

He continued, “We had four different practice sessions. Although we had a person alongside each horse it was difficult getting the horses to walk together. Each horse wanted to walk at different speeds. And then it was hard to get all the horses to stop at the same time. After the first practice, I wasn’t sure it was going to work. With follow up sessions things came together nicely.”

Once the horses became acclimated, they worked well together. Henry said, “After the fourth practice, we simply said, ‘giddy up’ and off they went. If a single horse were to be replaced, the new horse would adapt easily. For safety purposes, there was a loose rope connecting the bit to where the single tree was hooked at the arm in front of the horse. With large crowds observing we did not want a horse to break away if it got scared.”

This picture shows the Belgian draft horses walking at a graceful pace as they power the horse sweep. The gearbox is centered with the arms connected to which the horses are hitched with a single tree. The cables to stabilize the arms are visible. Also note the safety rope on the right horse that is connected to the arm at its front. In the event a horse becomes frightened, it is secured with this safety rope. Courtesy photo Horse2

The saw mill is owned by the organizers of the Daughty Valley Steam Days, an annual event held near Charm, Ohio. Those who assisted with the saw mill included Andy Miller, Roman Miller, Andy Raber and Roy Raber all residents of Baltic.

“We are grateful for the involvement by these men in making the horse sweep successful. We also appreciate the community businesses and families who donated funds to cover the nearly $20,000 in restoration costs,” Henry added.

SUCCESSFUL DEMONSTRATION

“The first demonstration at the 2021 Horse Progress Days held in Mount Hope, Ohio, was successful,” Henry said. “A team of 15 men were involved, including those who operated the sawmill powered by the sweep. We were pleased with the large crowds that gathered for each exhibition during the two day event.”

The sawmill’s red pulley on the left is being powered by the sweep. The horses powering the sweep are visible in the background. And there is a plethora of curious observers. Courtesy photo Horse7

“We took breaks about every 30 minutes. We simply said ‘woah’ and the horses generally stopped. The horses were kept in place during the rest time. After a period during the day, we took the horses out of the sweep to feed and water them,” Henry said.

Great satisfaction was felt by the team’s effort following the successful demonstration. “All of those who assisted were pleased with the outcome. The most rewarding part was the many nice comments we received. Hopefully we can repeat the demonstration at future events,” Henry said.

Hendricks was a resident of Colorado for 32 years. He now resides in Mansfield, Ohio, his home state. Hendricks covers a vast array of subjects relating to agriculture. Email at fwhendricks@gmail.com .