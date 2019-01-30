Horse trailer safety information session to be held Feb. 22 in Windsor

The Northern Division of the Colorado Arabian Horse Club will hold a trailer safety information sesson on Feb. 22, 2019, in Windsor, Colo. The session will be held at 7 p.m. at the Poudre Valley REA, 7649 REA Parkway.

Carl Maxey, vice president of Maxey Trailers, will address trailer safety, and Andrew Dean, Laporte Animal Clinic, will present a first aid kit for traveling with horses.

To RSVP or for questions email tlbblt@hotmail.com.