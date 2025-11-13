Horses complete epic ride and find new purpose at Temple Grandin Equine Center

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

For the men of the Roundup Riders of the Rockies (3R) and the horses who carry them, the “Big Ride” is a test of stamina, trust and partnership unlike any other. Photo courtesy Colorado State University

At more than 13,000 feet above sea level, a horse carries its rider across a narrow Rocky Mountain pass. The air is thin, the trail unforgiving, and the bond between horse and rider is the only thing that makes the climb possible. For the men of the Roundup Riders of the Rockies (3R) and the horses who carry them, the “Big Ride” is a test of stamina, trust and partnership unlike any other.

Years later, some of those same horses — resilient, steady and unflappable — take on a new calling at Colorado State University’s Temple Grandin Equine Center. Instead of scaling mountains, they help a child speak their first word or bring comfort to adults with disabilities. TGEC’s two facilities, in Fort Collins and Denver, provide equine-assisted services to individuals with physical, emotional and developmental challenges.

Adam Daurio, director of the TGEC, joined 3R in 2015 and has ridden every Big Ride since — a weeklong, 100-mile trek through the Rockies with more than 100 men from 15 states.

“There’s nothing like riding over a 13,000-foot pass with 100 friends and realizing the amazing animal that carried you there,” he said. “The great thing about the Big Ride is those moments aren’t rare; they happen again and again.”

STRICT STANDARDS

When owners reach out to donate a horse, only about one in 17 meet the center’s strict standards for health, training and temperament. Beyond being sound and well-trained, therapy horses must possess a rare blend of qualities: patience, steadiness, and a deep sensitivity to the humans around them. They need to remain calm in unpredictable situations, respond gently to unsteady movements, and carry themselves with quiet confidence no matter the environment. Yet nearly 80 percent of horses donated by 3R members are accepted. Since 1948, the nonprofit has united men nationwide to celebrate Western traditions and public lands. The rugged yet even-tempered horses they raise also make exceptional therapy animals.

Today, seven TGEC horses once belonged to 3R members, including two Daurio donated: Harley and Queso.

“It takes a very special horse to do what we do,” said Daurio. “Their first purpose was to climb mountains with the 3R guys. Now they’re in an arena with a 4-year-old whose very first word is the horse’s name. I’m dumbfounded every day.”

For many riders, donating a horse honors their years together while giving the animal a meaningful second life. CSU alumnus Jeff Keller leased his horse LJ to the program and has watched him thrive.

“He likes having a job, and I think his personality is really winning over clients,” Keller said.

Keller also donated $500,000 to build the Bill Keller Learning Lab, scheduled to open in Fort Collins in spring 2026.

Pat Grant, former CEO of the National Western Stock Show, donated his buckskin gelding, Bucky, to TGEC at CSU Spur.

“I thought it was a great way for a great horse to live out his golden years cared for by top-notch researchers and veterinarians,” Grant said. “And just as importantly, Bucky could enrich young lives the way he enriched mine.”

GIVING BACK

Mark Johnson, a horseman many might recognize as the voice of the University of Colorado Buffaloes and the Exceptional Rodeo, has been involved with 3R for eight years. When he first joined, he was taken aback by the decency of every man in the organization.

“If you’re a low-character guy, they don’t want any part of you, and I think that’s what makes it so special,” Johnson said. “They want to make sure you know what you’re doing, that you care for the animals, that you’re concerned about preserving the Western heritage, and understand the importance of horsemanship and this way of life.”

“We don’t even tell him his therapy appointments are coming up until the night before because he gets so excited and hyper-focused on what’s about to happen,” Johnson said. “Being part of the Temple Grandin Equine Center hasn’t just helped him physically, but also emotionally and psychologically. That connection between 3R and CSU’s Temple Grandin Equine Center just makes sense: They both celebrate the power of horses and are committed to that idea of giving back.”

For Johnson, the connection between 3R and the TGEC is personal. His 28-year-old son, Jacob, has benefited greatly from equine-assisted services that help him manage the challenges of cerebral palsy and the effects of traumatic brain injuries at birth, including seizures and cognitive and visual impairments.

Daurio said the men of 3R have consistently offered support without being asked. Jim Goff provided housing, pasture, a venue, and team-building equipment; George Eidness of Transwest leased a horse named Hot Rod and contributed about $50,000 toward trucks and trailers; Joe O’Dea of CEI Constructors donated a horse named Chunk and materials for temporary facilities; Kim Haaberg of ARS Companies and Colorado Saddlery supplied tack, equipment, and volunteer time; and Bruce Wagner of Wagner Equipment leases a horse named Blessing and donates heavy machinery.

Blake Hutchison, owner of Hutchison Western, donated materials for temporary facilities and built permanent horse stalls at CSU Spur and Fort Collins, where the herd now carries the “Hutchison Herd” name .

“Supporting the Temple Grandin Equine Center has been deeply meaningful to us… Seeing it come to life and benefit the community we are so passionate about has been truly rewarding,” Hutchison said.

Matt Wassam, owner of Colorado Saddlery, donates tack and volunteers for saddle-fitting, while Ron Shelton contributed $20,000 in 2018 to help launch the center. Veterinarian Shane Baird provides equine care.

“Caring for the unique horses that perform such an important job is a little different from my daily routine and quite fulfilling. Knowing my work directly impacts the ability of these horses to work with their riders is impactful,” Baird said.

Their gifts — whether a horse, a saddle, a dollar, or a piece of land — have built more than facilities. They have created a legacy of giving back, ensuring that horses who once conquered mountain trails now carry people through challenges of their own, step by steady step.