Horseshoes for a special purpose

A Miller team member is hammering the clip on an anvil to achieve the proper position on the Scotch Bottom Shoe. Courtesy photo

Millers Scotch Shoes has become a major player in the draft horse shoe business. Their storied emergence developed through a family transition, as you will learn.

Growing up in an Amish family, Atlee Miller was blessed with memorable experiences. “Through our community church and schooling we made great friends. There were memorable times playing together with my siblings and those friends. In addition to our many fun times, I wanted to be alongside my dad. That took me to his blacksmith’s shop to help. Or get into whatever trouble I could muster trying to make things,” Miller said.

In addition to the blacksmith’s shop, Miller’s dad also shod horses. As a young lad, Miller revered his dad’s work. That admiration included shoeing, but making horseshoes was more appealing. “In 1978, I became dad’s helper. I was 15 at the time. In the evenings, after shop hours, I shod for a friend’s sale horses,” he said.

Miller continued, “There were very few blacksmith shops making Scotch bottom shoes. A prominent Belgian horse breeder asked me to make a couple pair. I quickly learned the features of Scotch bottoms. Making them for the first time required a half day. For the next 10-15 years while working with dad, I made Scotch bottoms as time allowed. I preferred making Scotch bottoms but shoeing buggy horses came first. Growing interest in Scotch bottoms quickly developed. As a result, that business took off. As they say, the rest is history.”

Shown are a pair of original Scotch Bottom Shoes made in Scotland. A front foot shoe is on the left while the shoe on the right is for the horse’s back foot. Note the caulk affixed on the lower right tip of the right shoe. Courtesy photo Shoes-RFP-080723-1

The transition of the Miller business follows a review of both the history of horseshoes and Scotch bottoms.

HORSESHOE HISTORY

The recorded history of horseshoes goes back over 2,000 years. That information includes their origin and intent. Fascinating notes about their good luck charm is also included in the material. Superstitions relating to good luck charms will be set aside for another time. This column is devoted solely to a brief review of the history and purpose of horseshoes.

It goes without saying, the history of horseshoeing derived from its purpose. Protecting the horse’s feet was the initial purpose. Let’s first delve into the origin of U-shaped metal shoes attached to the horses’ feet.

Recorded history indicates the earliest mode of transportation was by horseback. Reliable steed was the best way to get around. About 2500 B.C., Romans utilized horses in warfare and transportation. Protecting the horse’s feet became a necessity. Early forms of protection included leather or iron strapped on their feet, known as ‘hipposandals.’

Evidence of this application was suggested by a first century B.C. Roman poet, Catullus, who referenced a mule losing his shoe. And then, the first visual evidence was discovered. A pair of bronze horseshoes with nail holes were discovered in an Etruscan tomb in 1897, suggesting 400 B.C.

As for their purpose, horseshoes appeared through necessity. In locations with wet or frozen ground, horses had difficulty getting traction with their bare feet. Earliest forms of assistance was achieved by strapping various materials to the feet. By the 13th century, the standard material was shoes forged from iron. Ready-made horseshoes were soon produced in large quantities. Into the late 1880s classes became available for farriers to learn proper foot care and horseshoeing techniques.

Debate continues as to whether domesticated horses require shoes or remain barefoot. Normally horses on rough or hard terrain require shoes. That includes horses used for a variety of different applications. It boils down to how shoes help the horse.

SCORCH BOTTOM SHOES

Scotch bottom shoes originated in Scotland. However, they are known as bevel shoes in that country. Although the Scotch bottom shoe was originally associated with the Clydesdale, they have been adapted to all breeds. The Scotch bottom shoe serves a similar purpose as a pad build-up for a gaited horse.

“The Scotch bottom is designed for two purposes. It’s to make the foot larger and to enhance the horse’s action. This aids in absorbing the shock to the foot and leg. The front shoe is more square and broader at the toe than a traditional shoe. The hind shoe is also broader and fuller on the outside,” Miller said.

While still hot, the size is stamped on the shoe along with air hammered, pre-punched nail holes. Courtesy photo Shoes-RFP-080723-5

Added features are available on Scotch bottom shoes. Drill techs made of borium can be added to improve traction on concrete or asphalt surfaces. Borium is a farrier product consisting of tungsten carbine granules. This application can also extend the life of the shoe by reducing the wear.

Caulks are another option for the Scotch bottom shoe. Caulks are like big clunky cleats on a football player’s shoes. They provide extra traction so the horse can dig down and pull with more gusto. Caulked shoes are often used in farming or logging environments to improve the grip.

After the shoe is cooled, the final nail holes are punched with a mechanical air hammer. Courtesy photo Shoes-RFP-080723-6

MILLER BUSINESS EVOLUTION

In 1994, Atlee Miller and his brother, Reuben, assumed the horse shoeing business from their father, John Miller. Through the 1990s the brothers maintained a priority for shoeing buggy horses. Forging Scotch bottoms was based on available time. By 2006, favorable sales required a greater commitment for Scotch shoe manufacturing.

“We have relocated the business to Baltic, Ohio. Through this transition, several family members helped in the business. Reuben is no longer involved. Our son, Paul, is currently our only full-time employee. He is an important cog in the wheel and knows the business inside and out,” Miller said.

Millers Scotch Shoes were originally plain standard front and hind. As Miller’s business grew, customers requested different designs. They now offer 30 draft horse styles in numerous sizes. Among these are a line of farm plates which are in heavy demand. For horses performing on hard surfaces, shoes can be specially ordered with drill techs.

“We work from raw shoes that are computer designed and cut by Mast Farm Service of Millersburg, Ohio. The raw shoe is uniform and perfectly cut. Having these pre-cuts save on forging time and therefore, labor. They are fabricated from plate steel with the majority being three-eighths inch thick. When a lighter weight shoe is desired, we make them five-sixteenths inch thick. We also fabricate an aluminum version for the weight sensitive horse.” he said.

Pictured is a box of raw horse shoes, computer designed and precision cut. Miller has them pre-cut to establish uniform size and shape before their refinements are added to make them genuine Scotch Bottoms. Courtesy photo Shoes-RFP-080723-2

The assorted versions of the Scotch shoe are developed in the Miller blacksmith shop. The raw shoe is heated in a forge. Using an anvil and hammer, the front clip is then hammered to the desired shape and angle. While the shoe is still hot, the blacksmith makes sure it is truly flat with the correct space at the back of the shoe. From there, the size is imprinted on the shoe with an air hammer. Using the same air hammer, the rectangle nail holes are pre-punched. After the shoe cools, the nail holes receive a final punch with a different air hammer. The shoe is then completed with beveled edges by a grinding belt.

When observing the Miller team employing their blacksmithing talent, you admire their expertise. In addition, you marvel at their brute strength as they craft each horseshoe.

Miller makes this special Scotch Bottom shoe with added drill techs. These bronze colored additions are made of borium for improved traction on concrete and asphalt surfaces. The borium is a farrier product consisting of tungsten carbine granules that also aids in reducing wear. Courtesy photo Shoes-RFP-080723-12

Miller had these closing comments, “When the business was first started, we could not foresee the growth that resulted. Without customer input and their loyalty through these many years, none of this would be possible. The friendships that resulted are invaluable. From individuals with a pet horse, a working team, or those who own top selling draft or show horses, thanks to you ‘all.”

Hendricks was a resident of Colorado for 32 years. He now resides in Mansfield, Ohio, his home state. Hendricks covers a vast array of subjects relating to agriculture. Email at fwhendricks@gmail.com .