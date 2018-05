Hot Baked Ham Sandwiches | Ethel Williams – Papillion, Neb.

2 c. boiled ham

1/2 c. sweet pickles

3/4 c. chopped celery

1/2 c. chopped onion

4 hard-boiled eggs, chopped

Mayonnaise

Hamburger buns

Grind ham and pickle (not too fine).

Chop celery, onion and eggs and combine with ham and pickle.

Moisten with mayonnaise.

Fill buns with mixture and wrap each with aluminum foil.

Place on cooky sheet and bake until warm.