Hot Chocolate Souffles | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.
December 27, 2017
1 c. butter, cubed
8 oz. bittersweet chocolate, chopped
4 eggs
4 egg yolks
1 1/2 c. plus 2 tablespoons sugar
2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
1/8 tsp. baking powder
1 c. miniature marshmallows
4 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon sugar
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Grease the bottoms only of 12 6-oz. ramekins or custard cups; set
aside.
In a large microwave, melt butter and chocolate; stir until smooth.
Set aside.
In a large bowl, beat eggs and yolks on high speed for 3 minutes or
until light and fluffy.
Gradually add sugar, beating until thick and lemon-colored, about 5 minutes.
Beat in chocolate mixture.
Combine flour and baking powder; beat into egg mixture just until combined.
Fill prepared ramekins half full; sprinkle with marshmallows.
Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the top is puffed and center appears set.
Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar; serve immediately.
Refrigerate leftovers.