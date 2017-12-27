Hot Chocolate Souffles | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 c. butter, cubed

8 oz. bittersweet chocolate, chopped

4 eggs

4 egg yolks

1 1/2 c. plus 2 tablespoons sugar

2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1/8 tsp. baking powder

1 c. miniature marshmallows

4 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon sugar

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Grease the bottoms only of 12 6-oz. ramekins or custard cups; set

aside.

In a large microwave, melt butter and chocolate; stir until smooth.

Set aside.

In a large bowl, beat eggs and yolks on high speed for 3 minutes or

until light and fluffy.

Gradually add sugar, beating until thick and lemon-colored, about 5 minutes.

Beat in chocolate mixture.

Combine flour and baking powder; beat into egg mixture just until combined.

Fill prepared ramekins half full; sprinkle with marshmallows.

Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the top is puffed and center appears set.

Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar; serve immediately.

Refrigerate leftovers.