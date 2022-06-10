Hough presented BIF Pioneer Award

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Beef Improvement Federation presented Dr. R.L. “Bob” Hough, Lone Tree, Colo., the BIF Pioneer Award June 3 during the group’s annual research symposium in Las Cruces, N.M.

The Pioneer Award recognizes individuals who have made lasting contributions to the improvement of beef cattle, honoring those who have had a major role in acceptance of performance reporting and documentation as the primary means to make genetic change in beef cattle.

During his tenure at the Red Angus Association of America, it became the first breed association to implement a Whole Herd Reporting program and adopt the concept of economically relevant traits. Using these systems, they implemented the industry’s first data filters and developed nine new expected progeny differences (EPDs) — including the first Reproductive Sire Summary. Hough also developed the first USDA Processed Verified Program for entry into approved Angus product lines, and concurrently with Gelbvieh, developed groundbreaking value-based marketing systems.

“Hough was the long-time executive at Red Angus, as well as executive at Limousin. He has also worked in production agriculture and academia where he received early promotion and tenure,” said David Nichols of Nichols Farms, Bridgewater, Iowa. “Red Angus went from the 11th to the fourth largest breed during his tenure.”

Hough served on the BIF board, served as a Guidelines chapter editor, multi-times Guidelines author, standing committee chair, and has been a general session speaker at the annual symposium. In addition, he was the cofounder and first chair of the Ultrasound Guidelines Committee, as well as president of the Beef Breeds Council, and director of the National Pedigree Livestock Association and Genetic Evaluation Council. Additionally, Hough has received the BIF Continuing Service and Ambassador Awards, and with receipt of the BIF Pioneer Award he joins Bob de Baca as the only people to be recognized with all three awards.

More than 300 beef producers, academia and industry representatives attended the organization’s 54th Annual Research Symposium and Convention in Las Cruces, N.M. BIF’s mission is to help improve the industry by promoting greater acceptance of beef cattle performance evaluation.

For more information about this year’s symposium, including additional award winners and coverage of meeting and tours, visit BIFSymposium.com.