House Ag Approps passes FY ‘23 agriculture appropriations bill

The House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee today, June 16, approved the fiscal year 2023 agriculture appropriations bill.

For 2023, the bill provides funding of $27.2 billion – an increase of $2.075 billion, 8% – above 2022. In total, the bill includes $195 billion for both discretionary programs funded on an annual basis and mandatory programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

There are 134 earmarked projects at a total cost of $192 million.

The vote was by voice, although several Republican dissents could be heard.

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., promised the subcommittee that separately she would do “something” about waivers to school meal programs that expire June 30.

After the hearing, DeLauro said she was not prepared to provide any details on what action Congress might take before the June 30 expiration date for the current waivers. She said she is “well aware” that the expiration date is in two weeks but that she would have made more progress if Republicans were not so insistent about trying to offset all spending legislation. DeLauro said the important goal is to feed children.