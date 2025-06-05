House Ag Approps releases bill ahead of markup

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Ahead of a markup today on the fiscal year 2026 agriculture appropriations bill covering the Agriculture Department, the Food and Drug Administration and related agencies, the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee on Tuesday released the bill.

The markup is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. in Room 2362A of the Rayburn House Office Building and will be livestreamed.

In a news release, House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Andy Harris, R-Md., said, “The Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration Appropriations Bill reflects a clear, conservative commitment to fiscal responsibility while ensuring that America’s farmers, ranchers and rural communities remain a top priority. This legislation also prioritizes agricultural research, rural broadband expansion, and protects our food and drug supply, all while reducing the wasteful spending of the Biden administration era. Just as importantly, by supporting fresh, affordable, American-grown food, this bill helps Make America Healthy Again. America’s farmers feed the world, and this bill ensures they have the investment, support, and resources they deserve — while reducing the burgeoning federal deficit.”

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla., added, “The prosperity of our future golden age depends on the strength and perseverance of our farmers, ranchers and rural communities. This FY26 bill delivers targeted investments to protect U.S. agriculture and family farms, bolster agricultural research, and safeguard access to nutrition and health programs. From livestock and crops to pharmaceuticals and broadband, the legislation strengthens the agriculture economy and infrastructure across the nation. Just as our producers responsibly tend to the land, Chairman Harris has stewarded this legislation to protect core duties while upholding fiscal responsibility.”

Mike Lavender, policy director of the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, said the bill “would undercut farmers and rural communities. Initial details reveal a bill that would slash technical assistance, value-added market opportunities, and critical research, while simultaneously undermining fair competition. Framed as fiscal responsibility, these cuts to relatively small yet essential programs for farmers and their communities ring particularly hollow against the backdrop of a House-passed reconciliation bill that would balloon the federal deficit by more than $2.4 trillion.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Appropriations and Congressional leaders to develop a final FY2026 Agriculture Appropriations bill that invests in a bright future for all of American agriculture.”