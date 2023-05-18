House Ag Approps Subcommittee approves bill along party lines

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., the ranking member on the full Appropriations Committee, said, “We are at the third subcommittee markup for the 2024 appropriations process under a majority that has not established a discretionary allocation for the committee and has yet to reveal its 12 subcommittee allocations.”

“House Republicans appear to be proceeding because of a promise they made to each other to slash the nondefense programs that families depend on to survive.

“After removing rescissions, the agriculture bill provides a total funding level so insufficient that it was last seen in 2006. It is a sham proposal built on $8 billion in alleged savings that will likely not be available next year.”

Specifically, De Lauro said, “The cuts in the bill are harmful, including slashing the Women, Infants, and Children program by $500 million, cutting the Renewable Energy for America Program by $500 million, gutting investments in rural electric co-ops for clean energy and energy efficiency by $3.25 billion, eliminating loans that serve as a financial lifeline that has already helped more than 20,000 distressed farmers [by] keeping hardworking farmers from going into foreclosure.”

DeLauro added that the cuts in the bill would also take “food out of the mouths of veterans, children, seniors, and people with disabilities who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.”

DeLauro also said the bill is “full of policy riders that focus more on social policy issues catering to the ideological extreme than helping farmers and Americans everywhere who rely on funding in this bill for the food they eat and the medicines they take.”

Harris also pointed out that the bill limits Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack’s use of the Commodity Credit Corporation, USDA’s line of credit at the Treasury.

“When Vilsack was secretary during the Obama administration, Congress limited the secretary’s authority, but the discretion to use it was restored when Sonny Perdue, President Trump’s agriculture secretary, said he needed it to make payments to farmers who lost money after Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese products and the Chinese retaliated by limiting U.S. agricultural imports.”

“By removing the ag secretary’s discretionary use of the Commodity Credit Corporation to fund unauthorized non-emergency programs, this legislation saves $1 billion in fiscal year 2024 alone,” Harris said.

“Given that USDA used these discretionary powers to spend $2.5 billion and $6.6 billion the last two fiscal years, respectively, I would submit to my colleagues the real savings to taxpayers of taking these authorities away are even higher.

“Let me be clear — restricting these authorities will have no impact on farm bill and conservation programs, crop insurance, or the secretary’s ability to access the CCC in an animal or plant health emergency. All of those duties and functions will continue under this bill.”

Bishop responded, “Just yesterday, the subcommittee received a letter from Secretary Vilsack announcing his intention to use the CCC authority to provide emergency grain storage in Kentucky and at least nine other states hit by severe weather.”

“His letter cites several of the provisions blocked by the language in the House bill.

“The CCC is a tool to benefit agriculture producers, no matter which party is in the White House. The only folks that suffer when any administration is not allowed to use the CCC at its discretion are our ag producers,” Bishop said.