House Ag Approps Subcommittee passes bill along party lines

The House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee passed the fiscal year 2025 agriculture bill on Tuesday evening by a voice vote along party lines.

The bill covers the Agriculture Department, the Food and Drug Administration, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Farm Credit Administration.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla., has scheduled a full committee markup on July 10.

Cole said at the markup, “Today’s bill, the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2025, recognizes the great importance of agriculture and rural communities to our great nation. It continues critical investments in research, rural broadband, and animal and plant health programs, each of which are essential to support our nation and future growth.”

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., the subcommittee chairman, said, “As Americans know all too well, our country continues to grapple with inflation driven by the uncontrolled spending of the Biden administration.”

“We simply cannot continue down this path of providing large sums of money with no accountability. This bill takes the same approach American families take every day — they have to do more with less under the Biden economy,” Harris said.

“American families decide every day where to cut back their spending to pay for what’s most important. Sometimes tough decisions have to be made.”Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., the ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee, and Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., the ranking member on the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, both made statements critical of the bill.