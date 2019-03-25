House Ag Approps to hold member, ERS-NIFA hearings

The House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee will hold two hearings this week.

On Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. the subcommittee will hold a hearing at which members of the House are invited to testify on the programs under its jurisdiction. All House members were sent a letter asking those interested in testifying to submit testimony by last Tuesday.

On Wednesday, at 11 a.m., the subcommittee will hold a hearing on the Trump administration's plans to move most of the employees of the Agriculture Department's Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture out of the Washington metropolitan area.

Four witnesses will testify: former USDA Undersecretaries for Research, Education and Economics Gale Buchanan and Catherine Woteki and former ERS Administrators Katherine Smith and John Lee Jr.

Each hearing will be held in Room 2362-A of the Rayburn House Office Building, and will be livestreamed.