House Ag approves Grain Standards Act reauthorization

The House Agriculture Committee holds a business meeting to approve reauthorization of the U.S. Grain Standards Act. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

The House Agriculture Committee approved a bill to reauthorize the U.S. Grain Standards Act.

The bill was approved unanimously by voice.

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, said the committee was recommending that the House pass it.

Some provisions in the Grain Standards Act, which was first passed in 1916, are permanent. But others will expire at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30. The bill includes updates to make innovations such as artificial intelligence part of the program.

The bill now moves to the House.

The Senate Agriculture Committee is expected to hold a hearing on reauthorizing the act next week.

National Grain and Feed Association President and CEO Mike Seyfert said, “This is a must-pass bill for the entire grain value chain. It plays a vital role in facilitating the movement of U.S. grain to domestic and global markets.”

Seyfert noted that the bill ensures continuity for grain inspection and weighing services, includes provisions to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the Federal Grain Inspection Service, including measures to promote the use of new technology, and modifies the type of activities that apply to the annual user fee cap set by Congress, which will help expand resources available for official grading and inspection services.