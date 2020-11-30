House Ag chair to be nominated Thursday
The House leadership will decide Thursday who to back for chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, a committee spokesman said today.
The two candidates are Reps. David Scott, D-Ga., and Jim Costa, D-Calif.
House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn. lost his bid for reelection. Scott ranks next in seniority, and Peterson has endorsed him.
Costa ranks third in seniority, and has been endorsed by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and many agriculture groups.
After the 117th Congress is seated in early January, the full caucus will vote on the leadership’s candidates.
