House ag Democrats release farm bill ‘principles’

Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, today will release a statement of “principles” for the next farm bill.In the statement, Scott emphasizes that Republican “infighting” has delayed work on the farm bill.

“After watching Republican infighting delay work in the House on any legislation, we were able to extend the 2018 farm bill to give the House the time necessary to finish this important work. To that end, we want to make clear the principles and standards against which the final farm bill will be measured to earn Democratic support.”

The two-page statement does not include any surprising policy shifts, but it contains three statements of what the Democrats will not support:

“House Democrats will oppose any attempt to take food away from hungry Americans, including our nation’s vulnerable children, seniors, people with disabilities, and veterans.”

“House Democrats will not support a farm bill that takes IRA [Inflation Reduction Act] conservation funding away from its intended purpose. Instead, it should build upon the progress already being made.”

“House Democrats will not support a farm bill that takes IRA energy funding away from its intended purpose.”

