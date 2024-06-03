House ag Dems file dissenting views on farm bill

The House Agriculture Committee Democrats on Friday filed their dissenting views on the farm bill that the committee approved early on May 24.

The Democrats noted, “We write to express genuine concern over the trajectory of the majority’s partisan farm bill. If things stay the current course, not only is it unlikely that the farm bill can pass on the House floor, but it is also questionable whether it will even be considered by the full House before the current farm bill extension expires on Sept. 30, 2024. Which is the goal for all of us — to see action on the bill before it expires a second time.”

The Democrats’ comments focused on the bill’s changes to nutrition programs, the removal of guardrails on climate-smart agriculture programs if they are moved from the Inflation Reduction Act into the farm bill, and the bill’s provision to restrict the agriculture secretary’s authority to use Section 5 of the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to spend money.

The four Democrats who voted for the bill — Reps. Sanford Bishop of Georgia, Yadira Caraveo of Colorado, Eric Sorensen of Illinois and Don Davis of North Carolina — all joined other members of the committee in signing the letter.

The House Agriculture Committee Democrats said, “We all agree there is the opportunity to reach broader bipartisan consensus. A good place to start would be to stop ignoring our positions on fundamental issues and dismissing any opposition as “playing politics” and “disingenuous.”

“Failure to do so will lead only to delay, dysfunction, and consequently disappointment for America’s farmers. House agriculture Democrats stand willing to work with the majority to craft a genuinely bipartisan farm bill that respects each other’s core values, helps feed America, and supports our

farmers in doing so.”