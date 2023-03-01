House Ag holds hearing on uncertainty, inflation, regulations

In his opening statement, Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., ranking member who chaired the committee in the last Congress, congratulated Thompson but went on to note that under his leadership the committee brought Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to testify, held 19 farm bill review hearings and five listening sessions around the country and established an online feedback form which is still open and can be accessed on the House Agriculture Committee’s website, both Democratic and Republican.

Scott urged his fellow committee members to put the issues of uncertainty, inflation and regulations “in their proper context. We are still feeling the impacts of the pandemic on our supply chains. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted manufacturing across the globe, and exacerbated labor shortages.”

Scott continued, “The Biden administration has taken important actions to address these issues. President Biden signed the Ocean Shipping Reform Act last year and helped avert a rail crisis. And the president worked with Congress to pass two historic pieces of legislation: the bipartisan Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act which included more than $2.9 billion for USDA’s rural broadband programs, water storage, and a new Bioproduct Pilot Program – the largest infrastructure investment ever.

“That was followed by passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which made historic investments in rural America to help our farmers and rural communities mitigate climate change and continue to lead the way on renewable energy. These investments in infrastructure and our farm bill and forestry programs will pay dividends for farmers well into the future.

“We have also seen how international conflicts continue to reverberate throughout our economy. Former President Trump’s trade war with China was devastating to many American producers and domestic manufacturers, and more recently the Russian invasion of Ukraine has had significant impacts on fertilizer, grain and fuel costs. The cause of inflation isn’t singular in nature; it is the result of a variety of factors.

“And with that in mind, we should also strive to focus on the issues that are within the House Agriculture Committee’s jurisdiction so that we can be the most impactful in our work ahead.”